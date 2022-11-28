How FTX’s ‘Death Spiral’ Spelled BlockFi’s Doom, According To Filing





The BlockFi logo on a smartphone placed in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

There was one man who could save cryptocurrency Sam Bankman-Fried. Former FTX CEO bails out and buys crypto firms as crypto markets languish in Terra spring crash Did.

With the FTX debacle, the company Bankman-Fried rescued is now in a state of uncertainty. The Voyager went up for auction again last week. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey today. This comes after weeks of speculation that the collapse of FTX caused a catastrophic failure.

As BlockFi Advisor Mark Renzi puts it, FTX’s “death spiral” is now spreading to another crypto entity. BlockFi’s bankruptcy has been anticipated for some time, but in a detailed 41-page filing, Renzi tours creditors, investors, and courts through his perspective at the helm of BlockFi.

According to Renzi, two consecutive hedge fund failures, an FTX bailout, and exposure to broader market uncertainty all contributed to BlockFi’s bankruptcy.

Renzi wants to emphasize that from his point of view, BlockFi does not “face the myriad of problems that FTX seems to face.” Renzi pointed to a $30 million settlement with the SEC and the company’s corporate governance and risk management protocol, saying that BlockFi “moved forward despite the fact that 2022 was a uniquely terrible year for the cryptocurrency industry.” We are well positioned to do so,” he wrote.

The “problems” Renzi refers to may include FTX’s well-known lack of financial, risk, anti-money laundering (AML), or audit systems. His newly appointed CEO of FTX, John Ray, said in court filings that he’s never seen a “complete failure of corporate management” like FTX’s. .

In fact, Renzi was keen to highlight the differences between BlockFi and FTX, arguing that FTX’s intervention in the summer of 2022 ultimately worsened BlockFi’s results. Renzi is Managing Director of Berkeley He Group (BRG), where BlockFi joined as financial advisor in the Chapter 11 proceedings.

BRG and BlockFi’s legal counsel, Kirkland & Ellis, both have experience with cryptocurrency bankruptcies. Both Kirkland and BRG represented Voyager in his unsuccessful auction to FTX. The companies have already collected millions of dollars in fees from BlockFi in preparation for bankruptcy, according to court filings.

Lenzi sees broader turmoil in the cryptocurrency market, fueled by the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, as the driving force behind BlockFi’s liquidity crisis, as well as Voyager and Celsius Network bankruptcy filings. points out.

BlockFi, like Celsius and Voyager, offered very high interest rates on its customers’ cryptocurrency accounts. “Three Arrows (3AC) was one of BlockFi’s largest borrower clients,” Renzi said in a court filing. The bankruptcy of the fund forced BlockFi to raise outside funding.

A new round of BlockFi has failed. Traditional third-party investors have been horrified by “unfavorable” market conditions, forcing him to turn to FTX just to successfully handle customer withdrawals, Renzi said in a statement. I’m here. Unlike Voyager and Celsius, BlockFi did not stop customer withdrawals at that point.

FTX has assembled and delivered financing packages of up to $400 million. In return, FTX has reserved the right to acquire BlockFi in July 2023, according to court filings.

FTX’s rescue package initially underpinned BlockFi, but FTX’s deal with Alameda Research Limited further destabilized BlockFi. As Alameda dissolved and FTX neared bankruptcy, BlockFi attempted to issue a margin call and loan recall on Alameda’s exposure.

Ultimately, however, Alameda defaulted on a secured loan from BlockFi of “approximately $680 million,” with “its recovery unknown,” court filings said.

BlockFi was forced to do what they resisted during the Voyager and Celsius meltdowns. BlockFi suspended customer withdrawals on November 10, the day FTX filed for bankruptcy. Investors such as FTX, Voyager and Celsius are currently in limbo without access to the funds.

