Google and iHeartMedia pay millions in settlement with FTC over Pixel 4 ads

Google and iHeartMedia have committed millions of dollars in settlements with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and several states over ads for the tech giant’s Pixel 4 smartphone, according to a press release Monday from the agency. I plan to pay.

The FTC accused Google and iHeartMedia of violating FTC law, and in 2019 and 2020, it launched endorsement ads that made certain iHeartRadio personalities appear to “own or regularly use” Pixel 4 smartphones. and claimed to have taken the photo at night when it was not. In fact, it is true for “many” of these DJs. In total, nearly 29,000 “deceptive” Pixel 4 endorsements were broadcast by the two companies in multiple major markets during this period, according to the FTC.

In a release, the FTC said its consent agreements with Google and iHeartMedia require companies to submit compliance reports and maintain records for compliance tracking purposes. It also includes provisions prohibiting companies from “falsely reporting that an endorser owns or uses consumer products or services or has experience with them,” according to the agency’s release.

The FTC has accused Google and iHeartMedia of violating FTC law. (Rolf Venenberund/Images courtesy of Getty Images/Getty Images)

Google and iHeartMedia will have to pay $9.4 million as part of the state judgment, including $1.58 million to New York, more than $1 million to Massachusetts, and more than $1.5 million to Illinois, according to the state’s announcement. I have.

In total, six states reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office said Texas was also “joined in a settlement group” with mass media companies.

“We are pleased to have resolved this issue,” Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda told FOX Business. “We take compliance with advertising laws seriously and have processes in place designed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards.”

A spokeswoman for iHeartMedia declined to comment.

Google launched the Pixel 4 about three years ago. It has since rolled out other editions of its smartphones, including this year’s Pixel 7 lineup.

