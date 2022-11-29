Governor will be in Arlington tomorrow for economic development announcement





Governor Glenn Youngkin at the June 2022 Boeing and Virginia Tech announcement (staff photo by Jay Westcott)

State officials are coming to Arlington tomorrow for an unspecified “economic development announcement.”

“Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Arlington Economic Development and other state and local economic leaders for an economic development announcement on Tuesday, November 29, 2022,” Arlington County said today. said in a media advisory.

Joining the governor and local officials are Virginia Secretary of Commerce Karen Merrick and “Leaders of Arlington’s Technology and Business Community.”

The event will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 1225 S. Clark Street, Crystal City.

It is unclear what exactly they are announcing. Arlington landed major corporate headquarters, including the Nestle US business in 2017, his HQ2 at Amazon in 2018, and aerospace and defense giants Boeing and Raytheon for months in a row this summer. It’s going a little better.

Other notable developments unique to the Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard areas (collectively referred to as National Landing) in the areas of higher education (Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus) and connectivity (plans for ubiquitous 5G) There was also.

In June, the governor said in Arlington that Boeing had partnered with Virginia Tech on a “$50 million facility for veterans to transition to civilian life” at a new innovation campus being built in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood. announced that it is

Arlington has battled rising office vacancies exacerbated by the pandemic and the trend to work from home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arlnow.com/2022/11/28/governor-coming-to-arlington-tomorrow-for-economic-development-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos