Google says it should do a better job patching Android phones





Google’s security analyst team, Project Zero, wants to rid the world of zero-day security vulnerabilities. The group’s latest post is a bit of a friendly fire at the Android and Pixel teams, saying Project Zero hasn’t addressed the ARM GPU driver bug quickly enough.

In June, Project Zero researcher Maddie Stone detailed a real-world Pixel 6 exploit. A bug in the ARM GPU driver could allow an unprivileged user to gain write access to read-only memory in this exploit. Another Project Zero researcher, Jann Horn, spent the next three weeks finding vulnerabilities related to drivers.This post states that these bugs allow “an attacker running native code in the app context to [to] It gains full access to the system and bypasses Android’s permission model to allow broad access to user data. “

Project Zero reported these issues to ARM “between June and July 2022”, and ARM “promptly” fixed the issues in July and August and issued a security bulletin (CVE-2022-36449 ) and released the modified source code. However, these actively exploited vulnerabilities are not patched for users. Months after ARM fixed the vulnerabilities, Project Zero said, “All test devices using Mali are still vulnerable to these issues. CVE-2022-36449 was published in a downstream security bulletin .”

advertisement

Affected ARM GPUs include a long list of the last three generations of ARM GPU architectures (Midgard, Bifrost, and Valhall), ranging from currently shipping devices to phones from 2016 and beyond. ARM’s GPU is not used in his Qualcomm chip, but not in Google’s Tensor SoC. used ARM GPUs in the Pixel 6, 6a, and 7, and Samsung’s Exynos SoCs used ARM GPUs in mid-range phones and older international flagships like the Galaxy S21 (not the Galaxy S22). increase. All of Mediatek’s SoCs are also ARM GPU users, so we’re talking about millions of vulnerable Android smartphones from nearly every Android OEM.

In response to the Project Zero blog post, Google told Engadget: Future SPL requirements. “

The Project Zero analyst ended the blog post with advice for his colleagues, stating: The “patch gap” as a vendor in these scenarios is arguably more important, as end users (or other vendors downstream) are blocking this action before they receive the security benefits of the patch. We will do our best to provide users with a complete patch as soon as possible. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/11/google-says-google-should-do-a-better-job-of-patching-android-phones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos