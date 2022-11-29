5 agtech trends that are growing the industry





Agricultural technology is a rapidly developing industry and a promising area for innovation in Ag technology. To keep you up to date, check out today’s Top 5 Agritech Trends.

These techniques are designed to help farmers and advisors improve yields and field and soil health, ensuring agricultural success.

Collaboration and integration in agriculture

The number one trend is to make farm data and soil microbial data more accessible to farmers. This ultimately helps farmers gain a better understanding of the underlying biological makeup of soil in their farm operations.

Examples of technologies that can help in this area include:

Syngentus R&D driven LIVINGRO program. The program uses BeCropto to make science-based decisions that support the production of safe and healthy food while maintaining and improving biodiversity and soil quality in agroecosystems. disaggro. AgritecGEO offers cutting-edge digital farming technologies developed for the region through innovative advisory services. AgritecGEO is a service model supported by digital agricultural diagnostic tools that rapidly collect, analyze, communicate and share information with users via an app. And now AgritecGEO incorporates his BeCrop technology into its service portfolio. Bayer and her Ginkgo Bioworks have entered into an agreement to create a partnership to develop biological products for agriculture. Together, these companies are driving innovation in the areas of crop protection, carbon sequestration, and nitrogen decomposition to extract beneficial compounds such as nitrites and ammonia. Microsoft has released the source in their “Farm of the Future” toolkit. This new platform allows farmers to monitor different aspects of their farms year-round, with a particular focus on temperature changes, soil moisture, soil nutrient levels and plant health. Having access to such data will give farmers a more holistic understanding of their agricultural environment.Crop protection and biofertilizer

There are several new biofertilizer solutions for farmers on the market today. Top trends in the fertilizer and crop protection industry include:

Why it’s important for farming communities to grow beyond their own boundaries

Microorganisms are used to improve the performance of fertilizer products for crop protection applications. Massive economic growth within the crop nutrients and fertilizers industry as a result of increased food demand has increased the need to increase crop yields. Digitizing agricultural procurement to meet growing demand from farmers for agricultural inputs. Seedz, for example, offers a loyalty program that allows farmers to buy other products they need online and earn points. Emerging innovations allow the introduction of soil and crop biology into farming practices. Bio-Capsule and Microbilize are two of his technical inventions in his Meristem that broadly improve the performance of biologics.Supply chain transparency

Suppliers can track performance across the supply chain and identify opportunities for improvement. By deploying these technologies, farmers can predict when critical agricultural operations will occur, measure sustainability, and predict when deliverables can be achieved. Examples of technology trends are:

BeCrop rate. The product harnesses the power of soil biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a metric system that allows users to demonstrate and verify sustainability. soil tech wireless. The company explores innovative ways to incentivize and reward farmers for implementing sustainable agricultural practices. Their primary focus is on the farm’s supply chain, giving them a transparent view of inputs and outputs, from soil to storage. IoT technology

Internet of Things (IoT) technology is revolutionizing the way producers, advisors, retailers, and agricultural material manufacturers interact with farms. Companies such as Acres are developing technologies that can monitor agricultural land and provide data on the value and productivity of large areas. Microsoft’s “Farm of the Future” toolkit is another example of a technology that excels and is leveraged within the IoT space.

AI/ML and Data Science in Agritech

The use of AI and machine learning (ML) mechanisms within Agritech are some of today’s most advanced innovations.

INTENT is a company committed to AI technology focused on increasing productivity, increasing efficiency and improving sustainability. Their infrastructure and practices aim to accelerate the availability of AI markets to help farmers reduce production costs and increase yields to meet demand. BeCrop technology is the first AI-based Intelligence Computing System (ICS) with a proprietary database of over 170 crops analyzed from over 40 countries worldwide, consisting of agricultural soil microbial profiles. BeCrop has the largest global database of over 14 million taxonomic references using DNA Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology.

As the global demand for food increases, these innovations will help farmers save time and money while gaining a better understanding of their land’s capabilities. Without new trends in agritech, meeting the latest production requirements is difficult, especially for large commercial farms. By adopting new technological aspects to common agricultural practices, farmers can accelerate yields and in doing so ensure sustainability.

1 1 5 5 Agritech trends growing the industry

Adrin Ferrero is the co-founder and CEO of Biome Makers (Biomemakers.com). See all author stories here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.growingproduce.com/production/5-trends-in-agritech-that-have-the-industry-growing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos