why is my baby cryingI’ve Googled for hours and found the real answer | Rhiannon Lucy Coslett





The more time I spend as a parent, the more I realize it’s a bit like a detective. It’s not because I look nervous, I’m wearing a trench coat, and it’s full of silly aphorisms like: than alcohol. I got it from my baby.

Having a baby who can’t tell what’s going on means having to solve a mystery every day. First, go through the normal checklist. Is your baby hungry? Is his diaper full? is he sleepy does he have wind? Once he sees which one it is, he goes back to the beginning. Probably because it’s something else now.

Of course, there are deeper mysteries than this. When I realized my baby was waking up due to cold hands, it was due to a process of elimination that took weeks. I could not do it. I think we humans have an instinct for problem solving. More experienced parents can often recall spending hours figuring out why their baby is doing this or that. Sometimes, my mom, husband, and I find ourselves speculating together in the exhausted Summit living room. Change of season? All of an adult’s brain is devoted to her one little toddler.

Your baby is probably hungry, one correspondent informed me. We know this as adults, but somehow we expect babies to accept naked veggies from the start.

What I’m saying is that even if a reader’s suggestion isn’t the answer at that point, it could be an answer further down the road and could actually be the key to an entirely different mystery. So thank you to all the amateur detectives who have been a part of my work.

Bring the whole internet into it and you’ll run into problems. During one of my late-night Google sessions, I learned that my baby went through a phase of waking up 45 minutes after being put to bed. Illegal start. The reasons listed are: too many naps, not enough naps, too tired, not tired, wake her window, hunger, allergies, or separation anxiety.

One of the reasons listed wasn’t wind either. So every time I picked up my baby, with the kind of all-around burp I usually hear from grown men who do their best Barney Gumble impressions, I didn’t trust my instincts. The same thing happened when a website said teething did not interfere with sleep. I ignored the gnawing pain.

There is too much information out there. Too many people with agendas and opinions. Why Mumsnet User’s Thread Knows What Causes Baby Rash? Of course, I love the internet. Thanks to the internet, it’s a snap to step out of a movie theater in Kazuo Ishiguroth’s house where kids are farting loudly in local art. Get a response, don’t worry, they just had a banana! In the old days, you had to go to a public phone to call your mother, and your mother probably drank snowballs and ate flavorful jellies at cocktail parties, so you had to go to the library to find out. Raise it. Or maybe you just shrugged your shoulders and thought: You’ll probably be fine.

But the internet is also killing parental instincts. Millennials are so accustomed to receiving instant answers to even the tiniest of details that they go nuts when they can’t solve a mystery, such as why a baby is crying. One, it turns out, is to guide our baby-boomer predecessors in not worrying too much and expecting the best. One friend seems to have pulled this off. Just accept that some days he cries all day and other days he’s fine.

So why waste energy? Aside from illness, grumpy babies are the norm and are rarely big mysteries that need solving. As my mother says, now lasts forever. Either way, it’s probably the wind.

what is working

Nothing is working this week. The poor baby was infected with another virus and used to sleep very well, but now wakes up every hour. I’m barely functioning. All offers such as advice, techniques and spa weekends are accepted at our regular address.

nothing

I was sleep-deprived, so I boarded the wrong branch of the Northern line and took my eyes off the stolen baby’s backpack. This backpack contained a beautiful hand-knitted cardigan from a relative and a red book of dreaded terror baby (his health) on paper for some inexplicable reason, even though it’s 2022. recorded). Because of the importance of the red book, I expect to be knocked on my door at any moment by the authorities, declared that I am an unfit mother, and asked to return the baby.

