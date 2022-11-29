Subway Atlanta elevator innovation could change how buildings rise





Elevators form a traffic network within a building, much like roads connect neighborhoods. The concept hasn’t evolved much since the invention of electric elevators in the late 19th century. Changing how elevators speed, travel, and interact with passengers is akin to reshaping a city’s road network and can change the way skyscrapers are designed.

Coda at Tech Square, a midtown mixed-use tower focused on technology innovation and incubation, was the first building in the country to use TK’s TWIN elevator system. TWIN uses two independent elevator cars on one shaft. By reducing the number of shafts, developer Portman Holdings was able to make more space for tenants.

This allowed us to shrink the core of the building, said Bill Morrison, vice president of construction at Portman. More room for tenants means more potential rent for landlords.

Touchless technology, which is becoming more popular following the COVID-19 pandemic, is also a priority, Clarine said. TK has intelligent ride-hailing software called AGILE designed to electronically call elevators during heavy traffic hours. The AGILE system will be installed at Midtown Union by the end of this year.

Most people might think of elevators in office buildings or apartment buildings, but vertical transportation technology is built into nearly every multi-story structure, Clarine said. An industrial lift must be able to handle thousands of pounds. Parking deck elevators have to work in both subzero temperatures and sweltering summer days. Escalators should be turned off when someone starts to fall.

Most of TK’s test sites are far from urban areas, said John Anderson, the company’s real estate director. He said he chose Cobb County and Battery Atlanta in an effort to attract highly skilled workers.

Everywhere we went was off the beaten track, he said, overlooking all of North Georgia and Carolina. And we were like, how are we going to get people here? No one is going to come here.

TK was also headquartered in Alpharetta, which moved to Battery to join the new test tower. The building houses more than 900 employees, Anderson said. The company received his $15 million tax credit from Cobb as part of the move.

TK’s other projects include connecting robots and elevators to help with automated deliveries. A spokeswoman for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said the future Arthur M. Blank hospital under construction in Brookhaven will have more than 35 of his elevators, including 12 of them dedicated to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). said to be set up. The hospital will have 90 such robots.

The AMR system will be used to reduce staff travel time and efficiently distribute supplies throughout the hospital, including meals, equipment, medicines, linens, garbage/recycling and other supplies, the company said in an email. said in

In addition, TK’s test tower will also feature North America’s first ropeless traverse elevator system. Called the MULTI, this turbolift-style transporter uses a network of magnet systems to suspend the elevators in the air, mirroring the technology that enables bullet trains to hover.

Anderson said that if MULTI succeeds, it will change urban design.

This will change the appearance of the building. Not only can it go as high as it can, Anderson said, but it can also move vertically and horizontally. He’s changing the landscape of the city. Its a game changer.

