Alberta-developed device helps children with movement disorders turn ideas into action





When Claire Sonnenberg turned on the light for the first time, her face lit up at the mere thought of her.

“Her smile said it all,” recalls Clare’s mother, Stephanie Sonerberg.

“It was one of the best feelings I could have for her.”

A 6-year-old Calgary girl was born with cerebral palsy. She cannot speak and many of her movements are also challenging.

“She has so much to say and so much to do that it can be very difficult to watch, but her body and diagnosis really limit the way she moves and speaks. “We are doing it,” says Stephanie Sonnenberg.

Children like Claire have many options available when it comes to adaptive techniques.

This technology can rely on small hand movements or read small instructions from a child’s eyes. Developed by researchers at the University of Calgary and Alberta, the Thank2Switch device uses brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to turn a child’s thoughts into action.

“With a brain-controlled interface, you can attach a sensor to someone’s skull. It’s non-invasive and detects what the brain signals are doing,” said director of the Assistive Technology Laboratory at the University of Alberta. One Dr. Kim Adams said:

“In the case of Claire, when she thinks of kicking, part of her motor cortex activates and says, ‘Oh! I need to make a switch output now.

Its switch output is the Think2Switch, a device compatible with most BCI headsets on the market, and a number of switch-compatible devices (meaning it has been customized for more accessibility ) is from

“(Think2Switch) can control a lot of things,” says Adams. “The world of assistive technology has created a lot of toys that are switch-enabled and can also be used for electric mobility (e.g. wheelchairs).”

The Sonnenbergs are using the device to bring technology into Claire’s daily life. Using it, she was able to prepare dinner, bake, and participate in family games.

“We can play musical chairs and she’s the DJ,” says Stephanie.

“She makes pasta and plays video games. I try to find new activities to add to that once a month.”

BCI is not new technology, but applications for children with complex physical needs are rapidly becoming more accessible to families.

Dr. Eli Kinney-Lang, principal scientist of the BCI4Kids program at the University of Calgary, said: .

“One of the exciting things about working with children is that they have the ability to really learn this technology in ways that[adults]might struggle with. It gives our children the opportunity to grow in many ways as we watch them grow.”

Claire’s mom says it introduced her daughter and the whole family to a whole new world. wants.

