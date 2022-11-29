Elon Musk Gets The Power Of The Apple, Set Up The Clash





What’s Happening in San Francisco @tim_cook? Elon Musk tweeted to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, igniting a dispute between the world’s richest man and the world’s most valuable public company.

In a series of 15-minute tweets, Twitter’s new owner Musk accused Apple of threatening to withhold Twitter from the App Store. This is a move to restrict some new users from downloading the app, according to Musk, who said the move amounted to censorship and he had no explanation from Apple as to why Twitter would be blocked. . He also added that Apple has also cut his advertising spend on Twitter.

Musk, whose tweets set the stage for a power struggle with Cook, now has a vested interest in Apple’s influence because he owns Twitter, which he bought last month for $44 billion. Twitter is distributed through the Apples App Store and used by his iPhone and iPad owners around the world. In one tweet, Mr. Musk hinted that he was ready for war with Apple.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has been poised to take on Apple. His business plan is premised on shifting revenue from reliance on advertising to reliance on subscription sales. However, he is subject to Apple’s practice of taking a cut of up to 30% on new subscription earnings.

Musk’s complaint is also a pivotal time for Apple. Pressure has been mounting in Congress to advance a series of antitrust laws in the last few months of the year. One of his bills under consideration is the Open App Markets Act. This is intended to give developers more control over their apps and help avoid fees charged by Apple and Google.

Elon is the latest chapter in the move to lower App Store fees, which will revive a topic that has been fairly quiet over the past six months, said Gene Munster, managing partner at technology research firm Loup Ventures. . He said he sees a future where App Store fees are reduced to about 20%.

Mr. Musk and an Apple spokesperson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Apple faces increasing backlash from app developers and pressure from regulators and politicians around the world over its App Store policies. The App Store has become a major gateway for billions of iPhone users to download her Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, games, and all kinds of other programs, making it a software distribution arbiter.

Using fees collected from the App Store, founded in 2008, Apple pays hundreds of staff to review each app it distributes. The company says app reviewers are committed to protecting customers’ privacy and security and avoiding fraud.

According to market research firm Sensor Tower, one of the things reviewers scrutinized was the use of Apple’s in-app payment system. This helps the company collect an estimated $22 billion in annual fees from developers.

In 2019, Epic, makers of the video game Fortnite, sued Apple for anti-competitive conduct on the App Store. Last year, the judge in the case ruled in Apple’s favor, ruling that the company did well to protect the privacy and security of its customers. But the judge also ruled requiring Apple to allow developers to link their customers to their own payment system. Both Epic and Apple have appealed.

On Monday, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney endorsed Musk on Twitter. Sweeney pointed out that Apple kicked Epic out of the App Store. He wondered if Apple would fire all developers who complained about it. The list currently includes Metas Facebook, Spotify, and Twitter.

Apple blocked Fortnite within hours after Epic violated its policy, Sweeney tweeted. Will they nuke Twitter? Spotify? Facebook? Netflix? At what point does the entire rotten structure collapse?

Apple ranked app developers for another reason. Last year, we made a series of technical changes to enhance user privacy on our mobile apps. These changes make it harder for many apps to target mobile ads to users, say key tech executives including Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook. .

Apple also requires companies to create a secure experience for listing their apps on the App Store. Last year, after the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol, Apple held back on the App Store until Parler, a free speech social network, introduced guardrails to prevent calls for violence on its services. blocked from appearing on

During my time at Twitter, app store representatives regularly raised concerns about the content available on our platform. App Store reviewers have expressed concerns about pornography and racial slurs on Twitter, Roth said.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has upended the relative harmony between Twitter and Apple. As an outspoken user of the platform with nearly 120 million followers, Musk has been a frequent Twitter user of business rivals like Bill Gates and Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk tweeted on Monday that his altercation with Cook could be a revolution against online censorship in America.

Last week, Musk also pondered making his own phone if Apple and Google launched Twitter from the app stores. I certainly hope it never happens, but yes, if I have no other choice, I will make another phone, he tweeted.

Apple has asked Musk to maintain the status quo. In an interview with CBS Morning earlier this month, Cook was asked if Twitter was at risk of being removed from his App Store. He said Twitter will continue to serve and praised the company’s efforts to moderate abusive content.

Cook said he doesn’t think anyone wants hate speech on his platform and hopes he continues to do so.

Phil Schiller, a longtime Apple executive who helped oversee the App Store, recently deleted his Twitter account when Musk brought former President Donald J. Trump back to the platform. . Cook continues to use his Twitter, wishing his followers a happy Thanksgiving last week.

Munster of Loop Ventures said Musk’s attack on Apple’s executives could pose a challenge to the tech giants in Congress, where big tech continues to be targeted. Republicans in Congress accepted Musk’s acquisition of Twitter because he promised to restore free speech. Mr. Muenster said Mr. Musk resonates with the group that dominates in Washington.

Cook met with Republican congressional leaders, including California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, in September to discuss the importance of free speech online, two people familiar with the conversation said. . Since Apple doesn’t have a social media platform, it has largely avoided getting involved in that discussion so far.

