Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from Consumer Technology Association – Samsung Newsroom Canada





Samsung recognized for its commitment to providing customers with seamlessly connected and customizable experiences while contributing to a greener world

Samsung Electronics recently announced that 46 new product and service innovations were honored with the CES 2023 Innovation Awards, including three Best of Innovation awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The annual program celebrates design and engineering excellence across numerous consumer technology product categories.

Samsung was honored in multiple categories, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing consumers with seamlessly connected and customizable experiences while contributing to a greener world. With sustainability at the heart of everything Samsung does, consumers were encouraged to join companies that make a difference every day that has a meaningful impact on the environment. Bold new ideas such as investing in sustainable materials, making products more energy efficient, recycling responsibly, and refurbished and repairable devices have come to fruition.

Samsung products received Innovation Awards in the Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories, Gaming, Digital Health, Wearable Technology & Video Displays, Home AV Components & Accessories, and Software & Mobile Apps categories. Several of these winners have incorporated green features, such as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both of these are made from recycled fishing nets and his 100% recycled paper is used in the packaging of his flagship products.

The Innovation Awards are sponsored by CTA, host and organizer of CES, the global stage for innovation and globally recognized as the world’s most influential technology event. CES 2023 takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a strong focus on sustainability.

Highlighted Innovation Award Winners:

Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition The ultimate foldable smartphone for self-expression, the Galaxy Z Flip4 features revolutionary camera upgrades, a larger battery and even more customization opportunities than its predecessor. It’s packed. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition were honored in the Digital Imaging/Photography and Mobile Devices & Accessories categories. The Galaxy Z Flip4s form factor enables unique camera features such as FlexCam for hands-free photo and video capture directly in your favorite social networking apps. You can also take a photo from your cover screen without opening your phone using Quick Shot. The Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition offers another level of customization with glass color and frame options offering 75 unique combinations.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Awarded in Digital Imaging/Photography, Mobile Devices & Accessories, and Gaming categories, Galaxy Z Fold4 brings top performance, upgraded cameras, and groundbreaking design to produce the next generation of foldable smartphones enhance sexuality. Galaxy Z Fold4 delivers a powerful gaming experience and enhanced productivity with its 7.6-inch main display.

Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are both Samsung’s most feature-packed watches in the digital health and wearable technology categories, recognized for advanced health tracking, improved durability and charging capabilities. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is designed for adventure and rugged lifestyles with upgraded GPS-based features, the longest battery in a Galaxy Watch, and a vast Super AMOLED display protected by an enhanced sapphire crystal. It has been. Equipped with a revolutionary bio-active sensor, the Galaxy Watch5 series offers users the most complete wellness-related insights ever.

Samsung Wallet Recognized in the Software & Mobile Apps category for its reputation as an all-in-one go-anywhere app. Combined with Samsung Pass, Samsung Pay and more, it offers Galaxy users a new and simple way to store all their digital essentials in one place, from bank cards and digital keys to travel passes, driver’s licenses and student IDs. increase. By integrating platforms like SmartThings and Samsung Knox, the program offers a more secure and sleek interface that lets you access important digital items and information with just one swipe. Samsung Wallet will be available in Canada in Q1 2023.

Bespoke AI Laundry Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry products were recognized for their innovative design and integrated AI technology. His Bespoke AI washing machine with AI OptiWash was recognized in the smart home category and his Bespoke AI dryer with AI Optimal Dry was recognized in the home appliance category. The Bespoke AI Washer automatically identifies the fabric type and dirt level and optimizes performance accordingly. The cycle itself can be controlled with Samsung’s SmartThings app. The Bespoke AI Dryer uses sensors and algorithms to measure the moisture content of your clothes and adjust drying times and temperatures to seamlessly optimize your drying cycle. The Bespoke AI Laundry Pair accommodates frequent laundry habits for a highly personalized experience. Laundry Pair comes in a variety of color choices to further inspire ways to customize your laundry space at home.

Recognized in the SmartThings Energy Software & Mobile Apps category, Samsungs SmartThings Energy app provides consumers with an easy solution to reduce energy consumption in their homes. In addition to tracking energy usage, SmartThings Energy provides actionable insights and recommendations based on the devices and usage patterns connected to the platform.

Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD 2TB Innovation Award Winner in Computer Peripherals and Accessories Category Samsung 990 PRO Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD 2TB is the company’s fastest PCIe 4.0 solid state drive with excellent power efficiency (SSD). Designed for game consoles or PCs, it’s super fast and saves load times. A combination of a heatsink, nickel coating on the controller, and Samsungs Dynamic Thermal Guard maximizes cooling effectiveness and prevents performance degradation due to overheating. The drive is also equipped with RGB lighting to match the style of any setup. The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink SSD 2TB will be available in Canada in Q1 2023.

