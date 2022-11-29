Google’s AI is now used in mammograms





Google’s AI algorithm to help with breast cancer screening is now part of commercial mammograms.

On November 28, the company announced that it has licensed its AI technology to iCAD, a medical technology company that provides breast cancer detection services to medical facilities around the world.

iCAD’s cancer screening service already includes AI-based strategies, but will also incorporate Google’s algorithms, which Google has been testing with researchers at Northwestern University. Greg Corrado, co-founder of the Google Brain team and lead scientist on his AI healthcare team at Google, said: “We are moving from academic research to being able to deploy algorithms into the real world.”

A previous study published in Nature in 2020 found that Google’s algorithms for mammograms outperformed radiologists in recording the number of false positives and false negatives when reading images. The study included mammograms of her over 91,000 women in the US and UK. In the US, where most women between the ages of 50 and 74 are recommended to be screened every two years, Google’s system reduces the false-positive rate by 6%, and in the UK, between the ages of 50 and 70 Year-old women are recommended to have a 1.2% screening every three years. Machine learning algorithms also reduced false positives by 9% in the US and nearly 3% in the UK.

This benefit will be commercially available for the first time at 7,500 mammography sites worldwide, including university healthcare systems that use iCAD’s services. Corrado declined to provide details on how Google’s algorithm differs from those being tested by other researchers and companies in the field, but the system is based on a machine learning process. said that it incorporates data from a wide range of images other than breast tissue to improve . iCAD and Google will continue to develop and refine the technology as part of their partnership agreement.

This algorithm is not designed to replace radiologists, at least not in the near future. But iCAD president and CEO Stacey Stevens said that in Europe, many countries (including the UK) would have to read her mammography image twice, thus reducing the burden on radiologists. can be useful for iCAD is working with health regulators to obtain the appropriate approvals so that the company’s AI-based interpretation of it will eventually be one of them, she says. In the US, Stevens expects the first products containing Google’s algorithms to roll out in her early 2024.

Stevens also hopes that AI-based systems will make mammography available to more people around the world, especially in resource-poor regions that could not support the infrastructure needed to host the hardware associated with mammography image storage. is expected to bring Google’s cloud-based storage capabilities “allow us to expand into new and new regions of the world and extend our tools to more patients in the world who are constrained by infrastructure challenges,” she said. increase.

As with other machine learning systems, the more data from mammograms fed into the algorithm, the better its ability to detect the smallest differences that distinguish normal from potentially cancerous tissue. A woman undergoing a mammogram using an AI-based system feeds back information to the algorithm, minus the identifying data. At this point, you may not be aware that AI systems may be complementing radiologists in the background. This is because currently no regulatory agency has approved a fully AI-based interpretation of mammograms. But that could change as AI algorithms like Google enter the market, and radiologists may find themselves in conversations with their patients about how their images are interpreted. .

Ultimately, such machine-based readings could begin to elicit patterns invisible to the human eye. We have already detected the presence of microcalcifications in breast tissue that are beginning to be associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. If the association is confirmed, mammograms could also be a tool for assessing heart disease risk in women.

For now, adding an AI perspective to mammograms could improve how women determine breast cancer risk. AI systems can, for example, better distinguish between differences inherent in certain races or ethnic groups. In the United States, African American women are at higher risk of developing aggressive types of breast cancer and more likely to die from the disease than other women, so AI systems can be trained to detect these cancers. Tracking down the first signs of the disease yields better results. “We’re finding that there are many cases of women that look like normal mammograms, but there’s something in those images that the human eye can’t see,” Stevens says. If detected by AI algorithms, those women may be sent for additional screening to determine if they are at increased risk of developing cancer. This allows them to get treatment sooner and ultimately increases their chances of survival. It could also mean cheaper health services, leading to lower costs for the health system. “But we are excited about the possibilities.”

