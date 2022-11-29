UB Joins I-Corps Hub to Boost STEM Startups





$15 million National Science Foundation program fosters innovation and accelerates economic development in western New York and beyond

BUFFALO, NY — The University of Buffalo is a partner in the recently announced $15 million Innovation Corps Hub. This is his five-year program to support entrepreneurship in science and technology.

NSF I-Corps Hub: The Inland Northeast Region (IN I-Corps) aims to expand the geographic reach of innovation in the country by developing a regional I-Corps innovation network. An innovator based in rural areas and small cities.

IN I-Corps is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and led by Cornell University. Other hub partners include Dartmouth College, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Binghamton University, Syracuse University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Rochester, University of Vermont, and West Virginia University.

“UB is pleased to work with our partner institutions to create a world-class innovation hub that supports the development of a strong pipeline of super-talented thought leaders focused on technologies that benefit society. and Applied Science at UB.“Furthermore, our focus on development initiatives that prioritize diversity, equity and accessibility is consistent with the collective culture of the great universities and communities this project represents.” increase.”

Hub expands UB’s existing I-Corps program

UB has been an I-Corps site since 2017, helping over 100 startups improve their business ideas and connect with potential customers. Since 2021, NSF has reorganized his I-Corps program using the hub as the operational backbone of the National Innovation Network (NIN) of his I-Corps hubs, nodes and sites.

The newly funded Hub Program provides additional resources and greater opportunities for members of the UB community. Each institution hosts a regional I-Corps course and contributes to programming and curriculum strategy.

“From personal experience, the NSF I-Corps program is a tremendous opportunity in terms of intellectual and financial resources available to start-ups. We look forward to bringing such opportunities to regions and people who may not have the resources they need.”

UB’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is growing

UB has a rich history of innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing new products and services to market and making discoveries that serve the public good.

Over the past few years, over 25,000 students have participated in entrepreneurship programs, and the university has tripled the number of startups founded by faculty and students. Today, UB has a variety of start-up assistance programs that catalyze entrepreneurs at all stages of business in UB and the West New York community.

“The continuation of the I-Corps program is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the commercialization of UB’s research activities and allows us to play a key role in bringing new technologies to market.The UB School of Management.

Initiatives for Diversity and Inclusion

A key part of the Hub is the creation and management of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) initiative. His STEM researchers, an underrepresented group, face high barriers to success, and equitable access to resources and talent development is the key to discovering and amplifying the most innovative deep technology developments. essential to ensure that

Hub Partners work to create opportunities to support the development of STEM research talent who are women, veterans, people of color, and individuals with disabilities. These initiatives include collaboration with the National GEM Consortium’s Inclusion in Innovation Initiative (i4) and RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

“I am pleased that IN I-Corps has chosen to make the DEIA initiative the core of its programme. Bringing a more diverse group of people into I-Corps will not only improve the It will also make the final technology more powerful,” said Richard Kim, director of startup ventures at UB.

Hosted by the IN I-Corps Hub and Cornell, the first regional course will be held next month with a focus on agricultural technology. This free course will be delivered virtually in an in-person session at the American Farm Bureau Convention in Puerto Rico in January. The application deadline from the research team is his December 1st.

About I-Corps: In 2011, the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps (I-Corps) program was launched to support NSF’s mission through experiential learning using the customer discovery process. This allows the team to quickly assess the market potential of the invention. I-Corps equips scientists and engineers to extend their focus beyond the laboratory to increase the economic and social impact of other NSF-funded basic research projects.

