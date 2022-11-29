Healey settles with Google and iHeartMedia over deceptive advertising campaign





Local “Consumers expect radio advertising to be truthful and transparent about products, not misleading with false endorsements.” Maura Healy, Governor-Elect.Jessica Rinaldi/Boston Globe

Before formally taking office as governor in January, Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office had reached a settlement with Google and iHeartMedia to settle an investigation into deceptive advertising campaigns.

Healy, the Federal Trade Commission and five other states announced settlements on Monday. Both Google and iHeartMedia will pay the state of Massachusetts more than $1 million for advertising campaigns for Google Pixel 4 smartphones in 2019.

Google allegedly signed a deal with a radio personality hired by iHeartMedia that year to record an ad in favor of the phone. The two companies arranged to run advertising campaigns in various media markets across the country, including Boston. Advertisements ran on certain radio stations and Internet streaming services operated by iHeartMedia.

Prosecutors have falsely claimed that the radio personality used a Google Pixel 4 and found the device to function normally. The radio personality allegedly never owned or operated a phone before stating its endorsement.

“People value first-hand experience. Consumers expect radio advertising to be truthful and transparent about their products and not be misled with false endorsements,” Healey said. said in a statement. “Today’s settlement ensures that Google and iHeart are held accountable for this deceptive advertising campaign and comply with state and federal law.”

iHeartMedia operates eight radio stations in the Boston market. Kiss 108, 100.7 WZLX, WBZ NewsRadio 1030, JAM’N 94.5, 101.7 The Bull, WRKO, Rumba 97.7, Talk 1200.

The Pixel 4 wasn’t on sale yet, but Google allegedly hired iHeartMedia to have employees use scripts to describe their personal experiences with the phone. Google allegedly refused to give the phone to the iHeartMedia personality before the iHeartMedia personality recorded the reading of the ad.

According to Healy’s office, this happened in 10 markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Dallas/Fort. Worth, Denver/Boulder, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco/Bay Area. According to Healy’s office, nearly 1,900 false advertisements of him aired in Massachusetts between October and December 2019, including his 1,300 on his iHeartMedia radio station in the Boston media market. It contained advertisements for times.

“Google and iHeartMedia have shown a blatant disregard for truthful advertising rules by paying influencers to promote products they’ve never used,” Consumer Protection Agency Director Samuel Levine said in a statement. The Trade Commission will continue to work with partners across the state to crack down on deceptive advertising and ensure that rule-breaking businesses pay the price.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Google and iHeartMedia will pay the State of Massachusetts a total of $9.4 million, including more than $1 million. The companies also agreed to comply with the FTC’s guidelines on advertising attestation and provide state compliance reports.

