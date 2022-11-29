This “Free” Google Pixel 7 Phone Deal Is My Impulse Buy For Cyber ​​Monday 2022





June Wang/ZDNET

Black Friday is the perfect time to trade old technology for new technology. This also includes smartphones. I’ll admit, I’m not the biggest self-consumer during the holiday season, but a recent Best Buy deal discovery made me buy the latest Google Pixel 7 on impulse this Cyber ​​Monday.

This $100-off deal doesn’t really make the Pixel 7 “free,” but it’s the first step in a two-part process that will get you a shiny new phone for less than the discount itself. I will assure you one thing. read.

Things to know before you buy: Holiday return policies for all major retailers

How it works is simple. Best Buy now offers higher trade-in prices when buying smartphones. This means that something that would normally be worth $100 could count as $400 or more. In my case, I dug through a forgotten electronics trustee’s drawer and found a dusty iPhone XR. It still holds a charge, hasn’t cracked and has paid off perfectly since…how long it’s lived in the drawer.To maximize your trade-in value all three conditions It is important.

That prompted Best Buy to put up a $460 offer for the iPhone, slashing the already discounted Pixel 7 total from $499 to $39.

Add sales tax and you got a brand new Google smartphone at a relatively low price. Expedited shipping is free, and you can pick up your handset even faster by opting for in-store pickup.

20+ Best Black Friday Phone Deals

Obviously, the majority of this deal involves trade-in mobile phones. A more relevant handset.

The cherry on top is how much the standard Pixel 7 sleeps in the grand scheme of the best phones of the year. A 2022 smartphone with a flagship-level camera system, and Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, this.

