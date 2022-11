The Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks at a Glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

RTIH summarizes the last seven days of outstanding retail system deals, deployments and pilots. Featuring Jumbo, Tesco, Aldi Nord, Trigo, Curry’s, Burger King, M&S and Victoria’s Secret.

jumbo

Jumbo, the second largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, which also has stores in Belgium, has announced an exclusive electronic shelf label partnership with Hanshaw.

The retailer currently has over 700 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

To date, Hanshows solutions have been deployed in over 250 locations. Jumbo will soon upgrade all 700 and install his Hanshow electronic price tag of over 11 million.

Spacey

Spacey has launched a new version of Deming’s shelf-mounted robot with live video feed capability. It allows retail store managers to view shelves and remotely obtain real-time inventory snapshots.

Spacee founder and CEO Skip Howard said:

Spacee helps bridge that gap with critical in-store customer and supply chain data. Our latest Deming robot takes it to the next level with live and recorded video feeds. “

The robot walks around the shelves and retrieves inventory data. Spacee says it can take a staff member days to figure out inventory manually, or a full day for his robots on the floor, but Deming says he can perform accurate inventory calculations for the entire facility in under a minute. can be provided in

Installation requires one tool and takes about 30 minutes per aisle.

curries

British tech retailer Currys says it has invested more than $250,000 in a fleet of robotic exosuits to help colleagues at logistics partner GXO work safely and efficiently throughout the holiday season.

The suits used at Curry’s facility in Newark help people perform their daily physical tasks, with the aim of reducing strain on joints and muscles when lifting heavy loads.

The Newark site will help deliver 8.7 million units of inventory to all 309 stores this Black Friday.

The robot suit is worn like a small backpack and relieves a colleague of at least 10 tons over the course of a typical work shift with hip assistance of up to 30 kg in a single lift.

Made from ultralight carbon fiber, the waterproof exoskeleton incorporates an AI-based ergonomic smart safety companion early warning system that provides real-time indications of poor posture and improper lifting techniques. to warn you.

ocado zoom

