As negotiations drag on, Google is heating up Apple over NFL Sunday ticket packages: report





Eric Vega

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has stepped up its pursuit of Sunday ticket packages for the National Football League. That’s because negotiations between the league and its service’s long-rumored partner Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have dragged on. The New York Times reported.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the negotiations, said Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is stepping up its pursuit of a package currently held by DirecTV and due to expire next year, and that the company’s early stage He pointed out that it could be provided. YouTube TV streaming service.

Many industry watchers, including analysts and sports media executives, have long expected Apple (AAPL) to win the bid for the package, which could rise from $1.5 billion today to $2.5 billion annually. I have.

In the fall, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday Ticket, which allows NFL fans to watch off-market games, will likely head to streaming platforms. I’m sure we will,” he said, arguing that such a move would allow more viewers to watch the game than Sunday Ticket’s long-standing satellite set-up.

Goodell, 63 at the time, added that a decision would be made in the fall, but the Times said negotiations are expected to continue until 2023.

The Times reported that YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl played a key role for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) in its negotiations with the NFL.

In September, Kyncl was named the new CEO of Warner Music Group (WMG), due next year.

In addition to Sunday ticket rights, which can cost up to $400 per season, the NFL has opted to package non-market NFL games with certain other media properties such as the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. We are considering. report.

Other partners the NFL is looking to offer services include Disney’s (DIS)’s ESPN and Amazon (AMZN). Both companies have existing relationships with the league for Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football respectively.

Investment firm Morgan Stanley said on Friday that more of its survey respondents would start searching for products on Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) rather than Amazon (AMZN), but the competition between the two tech giants said to be intensifying.

