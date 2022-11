Jack Selby Joins Spacey’s Advisory Board

jack selby

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spacee, the premier computer vision and AI solution that helps businesses derive new insights, improve efficiency and increase bottom line, today announced the Entrepreneur Jack Selby has announced that he will join Spacees’ Advisory Board. Other board members include Brad Anderson, former CEO of Best Buy. Brad Crutcher, former COO and CEO of Texas Instruments. His Duncan MacFarlane, professor of electrical engineering at Southern Methodist University, said:

Selby is currently Managing Director of Thiel Capital, Managing Partner of AZ-VC and Managing Partner of High Frequency Entertainment. He was one of PayPal’s first employees and later served as Corporate Officer/Senior Vice President, overseeing the company’s international and corporate operations.

As an active technology investor and advisor, Selby has worked with prominent names such as SpaceX, Palantir, Affirm, Blend, Offerpad, Myeloid Therapeutics, Kisbee Therapeutics, Resonance Medicine, Paradox, Q Bio, Senzo, Halo, Group Nine Media, Wick Communications and others. I am involved in a company. etc. He also sits on the Advisory Board of the Dubai Digital Economy Chamber.

Spacee’s team and how they are using computer vision technology to address the challenges retailers are facing in creating more interactive in-store environments while enabling inventory management and supply chain efficiencies. Selby said he was very impressed with how they handled it. He is excited to work with Skip and the team to bring Spacee technology to more businesses leveraging AI innovations to streamline efficiencies, attract more customers to their stores and ultimately improve their bottom line. I’m here.

Jax’s experience is invaluable to any technology company, says Spacee founder and CEO Skip Howard. We are very fortunate to have Jack as our advisor, who has decades of entrepreneurial expertise working with tech giants, computers, and his vision to further develop his solutions and expand our customer footprint. As technology progresses, Jax’s guidance and connections within his community will help Spacees grow.

Spacee pioneered the use of computer vision in retail in 2017, delivering the first computer vision-driven interactive in-store experience. The company leverages computer vision AI to create memorable retail experiences, gather actionable real-time analytical data, and increase efficiency in its supply chains. The company offers two of his solutions:

HoverTouch turns existing surfaces into interactive experiences. Deming is a discreet shelf-mounted robot that continuously scans store shelves to track inventory in near real time.

Both are deployed by multiple retailers in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

About Spacee Spacee provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help companies derive new insights, improve efficiency and increase revenue. Spacees interactive displays help engage and educate, while discreet shelf robots collect the near real-time inventory data needed to reduce stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company partners with major brands around the world, including Audi, Walmart, Panasonic, Coca-Cola and Mercedes-Benz. For more information, visit atspacee.com.

