Google, Microsoft-backed VerSe Innovation cuts staff by 5%, cuts salaries TechCrunch

India’s VerSe Innovation, a $5 billion Indian startup that operates news aggregator Dailyhunt, short video platform Josh and hyperlocal video app PublicVibe, employs 150 people, or 5% of its 3,000 workforce. TechCrunch learned and confirmed that it has reduced

The Bengaluru-based startup notified affected employees on Friday, held a town hall meeting on Monday, and announced pay cuts for remaining staff, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. rice field.

This marks a major turning point for VerSe Innovation, which raised over $800 million in funding in April of this year, backed by the likes of Google and Microsoft. This change has shown how the advertising market has bottomed out, how it is impacting high-profile consumer businesses that rely on the advertising market, and how it is the fastest-growing market such as India. It tells us that it is spreading to the digital market as well.

“Like any business, we have evaluated our strategic priorities given the current economic climate. We have taken steps to implement management cycles and created performance and business considerations to streamline costs and teams.” VerSe Innovation, in a prepared statement responding to a query originally submitted on Saturday. .

He also confirmed that the startup has implemented an 11% salary cut for all remaining employees with an annual salary above $12,200 (Rs. 100,000).

“We remain extremely committed and bullish across the Josh, Dailyhunt and PublicVibe app families to drive profitable growth.”

In April, VerSe Innovation joined Canada Pension Plan Investments (CPP Investments), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plans Board (Ontario Teachers), Luxor Capital, Sumeru Ventures, Sofina Group, and Baillie Gifford.

At the time, the startup said its Josh app, one of the local alternatives to TikTok India banned in mid-2020, reached more than 150 million users, including 50 million creators. In addition, Dailyhunt has expanded its creator ecosystem to over 100,000 content partners and surpassed 350 million users. PublicVibe has grown its user base to over 5 million monthly active users.

Nevertheless, its growth did not help VerSe Innovation make up its losses.

In its regulatory filings reported by Entrackr, the startup reported a loss of $314 million ($314 million) for fiscal year 2021-22, up more than 217% from $99 million ($808 crore) in the previous year. 2563 Krone Indian Rupee). However, its operating revenue reportedly increased by about 45% from $82 million (INR 666 million) to his $118 million (INR 965 million).

VerSe Innovation has become the latest Indian startup to cut its workforce due to ongoing economic uncertainty. In recent months, Byju’s, Unacademy, Chargebee and others have laid off hundreds of employees.

