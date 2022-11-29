Act now and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower price than ever before.





Good-natured Google lowered the unlock prices for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro by $100 and $150, respectively, well before Black Friday, but Amazon is going one step further for Cyber ​​Monday.

The e-commerce giant is selling a very special 6.3-inch model for the lowest price ever, after a massive price drop from $599 to $124.52.

We’re obviously talking about the entry-level 128GB Pixel 7 configuration in a single ‘Obsidian’ color. The other two flavors and the 256 gig storage variant are all exactly $100 cheaper than normal. While not life-changing by any means, this new $24.52 discount on top of the early Black Friday price cuts of $100 that basically took place nationwide over a week ago makes Android pure. Aficionados can minimize their holiday spending…if you’re in a hurry…don’t go so far as to consider this one of the top…5 or 10 Cyber ​​Monday deals Available now. The “vanilla” Google Pixel 7 is the undeniable value champion, even at the “regular” price. It has a slick 90Hz AMOLED display, 8 gigs of RAM under the hood, two great cameras in the back, and perhaps most importantly, the same great software support as its bigger (and more expensive) siblings. By the way, the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is marked down at a very cool $150 from list prices of $900, $1,000, and $1,100 in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations respectively. , Monday with its own killer Black Friday deals extended through cyber, so it’s unlikely to last much longer.

Whether you prefer a bigger screen, a slightly smaller screen, or want a telephoto camera and 120Hz refresh rate technology, we recommend you hurry up and order a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro at special holiday prices. increase. can.

