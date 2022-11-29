Google Partners with Medical Tech Company to Develop AI Breast Cancer Screening Tool





Google today announced it has licensed an AI research model for breast cancer screening to medical technology company iCAD. This is the first time Google has licensed this technology, and we hope it will eventually lead to more accurate breast cancer detection and risk assessment.

Nicole Linton, Google’s communications manager, said in an email to The Verge that the companies are aiming to eventually deploy the technology in clinical settings with a target release date of 2024. However, commercial deployment will depend on how successful continued research and testing will be. We are moving cautiously and testing things, Linton said in her email.

We move intentionally and test things.

This partnership builds on Google’s previous efforts to improve breast cancer detection. Back in 2020, a Google researcher published his paper in Nature, finding that his AI system outperformed several radiologists at identifying signs of breast cancer. . The model reduced false negatives by up to 9.4% and false positives by up to 5.7% across thousands of mammograms studied.

iCAD will incorporate Google’s mammography AI research model into iCAD’s existing tools. The first is a ProFound AI tool that analyzes images from digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), an advanced imaging technique sometimes called 3D mammography. The tool scans his DBT images looking for malignant soft tissue density and calcification. iCAD will also use Google’s model in its risk assessment tool. According to the company, the tool provides a personalized breast cancer risk estimate for each individual.

AI is expected to become a tool to assist radiologists and their patients. In general, medical professionals approach AI cautiously. His 2020 survey on Google had several examples of radiologists finding cancers that models didn’t see in the first place. Beyond that, there’s not exactly a gold standard for diagnosing cancer. previously reported. So rather than sticking to the binary of whether the outcome is cancer or not, such an AI tool offers two or more options to explain gray areas of diagnosis. Vincent writes that it can be improved by doing Over-reliance on AI without dispatching doctors to assess all the nuances of a patient’s health could increase the risk of overdiagnosis, especially when trying to detect early-stage cancers. .

Separately, Google is also working with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and Imperial College London to see its AI technology serve as the second independent leader in double reading mammograms, with radiologists being prioritized. He said he was looking to see if he would be able to focus on high-grade cases. Consistency and quality of screening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/28/23481967/google-partners-icad-med-tech-ai-breast-cancer-screening The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos