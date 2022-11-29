



Due to the pandemic, digital business tools and apps have become popular with businesses around the world. From the rise of Zoom to the frequently updated Microsoft Teams platform, there are plenty of online resources to make life easier for professionals working remotely. A type of business resource that has grown in popularity during and after the pandemic are collaboration platforms that facilitate remote communication while facilitating work. Google Table is ready to become one of the most popular options available.

Google Tables is still in beta through Google’s Area 120 incubator, but the collaboration platform called Google Tables will eventually be built into the Google Workspace package. This includes Gmail, Docs, Slides, Meet, and other tools from tech giants. This addition makes Google Workspace an even more competitive option for businesses looking to provide robust tools for their employees working from home.

Here’s what we know about Google Tables, who should use them, whether there’s a cost to use them, and how to access them.

What is Google Table

Google Tables is a web application that acts as a collaborative database for professionals. Google Tables are more advanced spreadsheets that allow for more data and visual elements while still providing row and column organization. Additionally, you can group and link tables into workspaces, create easy-to-use workflows, and insert automation and no-code bots to streamline business processes and save your business time and money.

Those familiar with other business organization tools such as Airtable and Notion will recognize its interface. And while Airtable and other competitors may have Google Workspace integrations, they don’t get much more integrated than being part of the Google family like Tables.

Is Google Table currently available?

Google Tables are available for use and download, but the platform is in beta testing and may have rough edges. The platform launched in Area 120 in September 2020 and has been a huge success for Google. This is why users expect the product to move to a “fully supported Google Cloud product” at some point “next year,” according to the Google Support page for Google Tables.

According to another Google support page, Google Tables is free for everyone to use, but it’s platform limited compared to more expensive plans. For example, the free plan provides access to 100 tables with 1,000 rows per table, while $10 per month allows 1,000 tables with 10,000 rows per table. Also, more storage is available with paid plans and more automated bot actions. You can try the paid version with a free trial for 3 months.

Who Should Use Google Tables?

If you’ve ever felt that Google Sheets wasn’t doing enough to organize, streamline, and automate your business operations, Google Tables might be your best bet. This new collaboration tool is primarily targeted at businesses that want a more robust solution for their online business organization. Tables includes detailed spreadsheets, grouped workspaces, and automation features.

Has anyone parroted the familiar saying “spreadsheets are not databases” to the way your company works? Google Tables is the solution you need to more effectively maintain order in your company may become. Plus, Google Tables also works with Android tablets on the market, so you can take your newly organized business with you on the go.

How do I get Google Tables?

After looking up all the information about Google tables, it’s natural to want to find out for yourself. The platform seems robust enough to handle most business tasks.

Luckily, you can use Google Tables now. Visit Area 120’s website to find the link to the beta, or click this Google table link to get started. You can import your data to improve your existing data with more advanced features or create a blank table from scratch where you can fill in anything you want. Google Tables also offers table templates to get you started in an organized way.

