Attila Kecsmar, CEO and Co-Founder, Antavo — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What has been the industry reaction so far?

AK: Absolutely positive.

The market is very receptive to loyalty programs. In particular, some of the world’s largest markets, the US, UK, and APAC. Customer retention is becoming increasingly important, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and impending economic recession.

According to the upcoming Global Customer Loyalty Report 2023, 68% of businesses plan to increase investment in customer retention. Loyalty programs are also becoming more important as it costs him five times more to acquire new customers than to retain existing ones.

RTIH: What is your biggest challenge/failure?

AK: As innovators, staying one step ahead is our priority. 2020 saw a big shift in favor of e-commerce over retail. Many companies have turned to digitization and omnichannel to reach as many customers as possible.

Therefore, loyalty programs had to accommodate more online solutions. Then he said a year later, the market had normalized, so retail solutions were once again in the favour.

These market changes have been positive for us. Luckily, we offer solutions in both in-store and online channels.

I was able to adapt quickly to changes. Brands should be aware of the need to strengthen their online and in-person channels in the post-COVID-19 world.

RTIH: What is the biggest problem facing the omnichannel retail industry today?

AK: In the post-corona era, we need to balance online, offline and mobile channels.

Brands need to engage with customers outside the buying cycle to create a seamless experience. Businesses also need to help customers avoid falling into the multichannel trap.

RTIH: What can we expect in the next 12 months?

AK: Antavo will be the first company to offer a true SaaS enterprise loyalty program. In other words, the product/technology is so powerful and sophisticated that it can meet customer needs without custom development.

From a technology perspective, we are also building a “competency center” so Antavo Authorized Distributors can implement solutions for their clients.

Finally, we are the market leader in creating loyalty programs that make customers feel like they belong, not just when they make a purchase.

Our loyalty program helps foster a sense of community among like-minded guests who share the same lifestyle, and it’s fun to be part of such a community. We will continue to move forward in this category next year.

Last but not least, following the huge success of the Global Customer Loyalty Report 2022 with 3,000 downloads as already mentioned, we are now working on the next edition of our Market Definition Report. It will be released on December 6th.

