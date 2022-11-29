Drone Innovation, Vertical Farming Technology Top Embry-Riddle Entrepreneur Contest Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University





From new flight technologies for unmanned aerial systems to innovations in vertical agriculture, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s eighth annual TREP Expo spotlighted the top business ideas of 30 student-run startups.

“It was the largest TREP Expo to date, with 30 student-led startup ideas and 78 attendees,” said Ramy A. Rahimi, Acting Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship. says Dr. “We also welcomed the first Prescott Campus teams to participate in the TREP Expo.”

Held on November 17 at the Daytona Beach campus, the university’s annual Entrepreneurship Competition is a business competition that tests the concept of entrepreneurship for commercial viability, innovation, and overall interest.

“What I love about TREP Expo is that it shows how much the spirit of creativity and innovation lives on among our students,” said Shanan G., president of the David B. O’Maley College of Business. says Dr. Gibson.

Teams present their concepts in poster sessions and pitch them to a distinguished panel of academics, practitioners and industry experts for $1,000 prizes in three categories (“flights”): aviation, aerospace and engineering. have a chance to win. Diversion of space technology. Global products and services. Open to students, alumni, and faculty, TREP Expo will award one “People’s Choice” winner with her $500 prize.

Aviation, Aerospace & Engineering Awards: Platyworks Design Bureau

The Platyworks Design Bureau has won aviation, aerospace, and engineering flights on unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or flight control systems designed for drones. This makes flight more reliable and safe.

Robert Moore, who holds a Master of Science degree in Unmanned and Autonomous Systems Engineering, said:

Moore has been working on the concept for years, along with teammates Todd Martin and Jose Cabrera. Funded by NASA’s University Student Research Challenge, the team built a prototype and tested it on a variety of aircraft.

Systems like the one Platyworks is developing could be a game-changer for the UAS industry, allowing for the relaxation of federal regulations and the expansion of advances like drone delivery and urban airborne mobility.

Moore said he was grateful for the award, as well as the experience of sharing the team’s ideas.

“I got a good perspective from the jury,” he said. “TREP Expo is not only good for judging, but also for mentorship and advice from entrepreneurs.”

The Space Technology Repurposed Award went to the Miners Safety Sleeve, represented by undergraduates Greg Stirrat and Syanne Andino.

Space Technology Repurposed Award: Safety Sleeve Solution for Miners

The Space Technology Repurposed flight included 10 teams who had participated in a faculty-led NASA technology transfer program through Rahimi’s Entrepreneurship Course.

“Space technology flights are literally repurposing NASA-developed space technology to solve problems on Earth,” said Rahimi.

Space Technology Repurposed Award for students who developed a miner safety sleeve that uses NASA’s advanced hydrogen and hydrocarbon gas sensors in an innovative wearable arm sleeve designed to warn miners of dangerous conditions awarded to the team.

The team consisted of Aviation Business Management students Syanne Andino and Andrew Osgood and Aviation Science student Greg Stirrat. They designed arm sleeves that are programmed to identify and measure methane, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, temperature and pressure levels in real time. The device that miners wear every day as they work uses a variety of LED lights to warn them of hazards and collect and store data.

“We prepared for weeks and weeks,” Andino said. “Today felt like our hard work was proven.”

Acreage Farms represented by Ph.D. Student girlfriend Collin Topolski won the Global Products and Services Award.

Global Products and Services Award: Acreage Farms

Acreage Farms won a Global Product and Services Award for its mobile monitoring system designed to increase plant productivity in vertical farming. The team included Colin He Topolski, who is a Ph.D. Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Alumni Andy Zamora (’20) and Alumni Meagan Shivers (’20).

Acreage Farms is now focused on optimizing the growing environment to increase stable and consistent food production on the planet, Topolski said. Ultimately though, we can imagine the system being used to create food systems to sustain humans in space, mainly on the Moon and Mars.

“We’ve always wanted to work with space plants to improve the capabilities of human space exploration related to food production and resource recycling,” said Topolsky.

Audience Choice Awards: Guardian Pittsburgh

Guardian Pittsburgh receives People’s Choice Award for NASA’s patented Fiber Optic Sensing System (FOSS). The system was designed by the company’s CEO, Marikalin Minnock, to monitor the structural health of bridges and other structures.

Minnock, an aviation management student, said he was inspired after a bridge collapsed in his hometown of Pittsburgh in January 2022.

“This was a hit close to home,” she said. “I live about a mile from where the incident happened.”

She suggested using FOSS to provide constant monitoring of the bridge detecting movement up to 1/4 inch. Collect and store data, detect stress and motion, and enable evacuation and reassessment of structures at risk of collapse.

She said the system not only saves lives, but also reduces the cost of bridge inspections.

Minnock, a business major graduating in May, said she won second place in the university’s 2022 Launch Your Venture earlier this year.

“I’m excited to take it to the next level,” she said.

TREP Expo, sponsored by the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and David B. O’Maley College of Business, moderated by Dean Gibson and including Dr. Ali Tamijani, Professor of Aerospace Engineering and CEO/Co-Founder was also held. of Novineer, Inc.; and Dawn Haynes, CEO of StarterStudio. Meredith Reeves, Kennedy Space Center (KSC), NASA’s T2X Program Director. Neil Carew, Principal of PSG Equity. Trent M. Smith, KSC T2 Program Leader at NASA.

Posted in: Business

