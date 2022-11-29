5 Ways Wearables Will Transform Healthcare in 2023





Rockley CEO Andrew Rickman explains why wearables will be central to the 2023 healthcare revolution.

A revolution is coming to healthcare. Over the next year, wearable devices and the advanced sensors and AI technologies that work with them will transform healthcare for millions of patients, avoid many serious health conditions, and better manage a range of chronic conditions. Make it diagnosable and manageable.

Deloitte Global predicts that 320 million health and wellness wearables will ship to consumers worldwide in 2022. By 2024, that number will rise to about 440 million as new devices are released and healthcare providers become accustomed to them.

In short, technology will soon play an essential role in helping people get healthy and stay fit as they age. Here are his five ways wearables will transform healthcare in 2023.

1. Wearables improve continuous biomarker monitoring and health

Measuring blood glucose non-invasively without pricking or drawing blood has long been a goal of donors and patients. That goal will be closer to reality in his 2023. It will also be possible to measure blood pressure non-invasively next year, thanks to next-generation wearable devices with advanced biomarker sensors.

Let’s start with measuring glucose. This is essential not only for diabetics but also for the general public. To help people understand if their overall health, not just diabetes, is heading in the right direction, and if not, to help them take the appropriate actions to get there. Knowing how much time your body spends with elevated blood sugar levels can help you titrate treatments and monitor general health. About foods with a high glycemic index , and how to control blood sugar excursions through diet is important information.

When it comes to blood pressure, wearables can be used to non-invasively measure and monitor it frequently, so it can better predict the likelihood of a stroke or heart attack, as well as monitor hypertension and overall cardiovascular health. is also possible. Clearly, that kind of information is very advantageous for taking appropriate precautions.

2023 will see major advances towards non-invasive measurement and monitoring of blood glucose and blood pressure, the two biomarkers that may have the greatest impact on people’s lives, health and future. That’s a big deal.

2: Wearables provide key insights into overall health

Tracking individual biomarkers is important, but being able to monitor multiple biomarkers to get a complete picture of an individual’s overall health is even more effective. It will start becoming possible in 2023.

For example, wearable devices can monitor biomarkers such as core body temperature, body hydration, blood pressure, alcohol, glucose, and lactose trends to reveal important clues about an individual’s health. The ability to accurately measure the right biomarkers at the right time will enable new ways of looking at health and provide insights that are not currently possible.

3: Wearables facilitate the shift from ‘cure the disease’ to proactive healthcare

When you go for your annual checkup, you will be given standard tests that only give you a snapshot of your body at that point in time. It would be much more beneficial to be able to continuously monitor your health and be alerted immediately if there is a sudden anomaly. Indeed, it will be a game changer.

And it’s coming. 2023 will see better proactive healthcare. You can monitor her 24/7 for a variety of important biomarkers, know her health in real time, and act if necessary.

In the future, wearable technology will be powerful enough to provide people with 24/7 health data that will help them stay healthy in the long and short term. For example, a wearable device might notify you of changes in your blood pressure. With that knowledge, you can go to the doctor sooner to find out what’s going on and what to do about it.

4: Wearables bring surveillance out of the hospital and into the home

Today, clinics and hospitals use professional biomarker sensing devices and platforms to monitor the health of patients onsite or in the hospital. After 2023, when these devices and platforms become portable and unobtrusive, patients will have access to the same quality of information at home.

Due to the advances in telemedicine over the past two years due to the COVID pandemic, access to quality data and insights has been in short supply. Remote monitoring has a significant impact on resource utilization within the healthcare system, allowing healthcare providers to access data so patients can maintain their lifestyle.

By allowing patients to carry wearables from the hospital to their homes, we end up creating a closed-loop system. As a patient, if these devices give me important, life-improving information while I’m in the hospital, why don’t I continue to use them at home?

5: AI-powered wearables will make healthcare more intelligent

Wearables are already gathering a ton of information about consumers’ general health and wellness. In 2023, AI will begin to play a bigger role in interpreting that data, connecting the dots, and enabling patients and healthcare professionals to act on it.

This happens at both macro and micro levels. At the macro level, we can anonymize data from hundreds of millions of people, identify patterns in that data, and provide information about public health activity. Well-analyzed data at the micro level provides deep insight into the individual human body and enables personalized care.

Theoretically, this could allow the early onset of physiological or psychiatric illnesses to be detected by tracking relevant biomarkers. There will be many different AI algorithms for different medical conditions. These algorithms reside in the cloud and stream data every day, checking your health and alerting you if you’re not.

last takeaway

Over the last few years, many people bought wearables simply because they provided streams of exercise and health data. And, without a doubt, it’s fun and interesting to track your breathing rate, step count, and sleep stats. But in 2023, wearables will move from lifestyle devices to life-changing devices.

Wearables and biomarker sensors can be used to monitor key aspects of health in real time, detect health problems early, and provide personalized health recommendations. This will result in significant downstream benefits for individual health and public health as a whole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/digital-in-healthcare-insights/five-ways-wearables-will-transform-healthcare-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos