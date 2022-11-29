Pharmaceutical companies need to take advantage of early-stage breakthrough innovations.





Mercks R&D Center Managing Director Larisa Amir says collaboration is key to helping pharmaceutical companies make the drug development process more efficient and successful. She shares that Merck is very open to collaboration with academia, entrepreneurs, clinics and even competitors. Although described as more difficult than, breakthrough innovations from the technology sector will make new drug development easier and more successful. Once these innovations are in use, the next step, she says, is to show how well regulators are working so they can get approval more easily. Amir started her career as a scientist in her lab and has always been driven to take the next step and make a positive impact. She shares that she is challenging not only herself, but also the people she works with to keep moving forward and continue to improve the lives of patients.

Please tell us about your own journey. Connect the dots of what made you who you are today.

I started my professional career as a laboratory scientist in a young Israeli biotechnology company, a joint venture with the Weizmann Institute, with a clear vision of developing recombinant proteins for research. I was. At the time, this was an entirely new area in drug development. Historically, drug development has been about chemical molecular entities rather than large biological molecules. It felt super pioneering. We learned hands-on what it takes to develop, manufacture, and analyze a new molecule, go through the entire regulatory process, and finally register it as a new drug for patients. This drug has become a blockbuster drug. Since then, I have had a very dynamic career. Joined a venture company in the field of glycobiology, a pioneer in glycan analysis using galectin-on-a-chip.

He then acted as a consultant assisting small start-up biotech companies in the areas of regulation, compliance and product registration. One company has actually entered the market and has a widely used hepatitis B vaccine. Now I am at Merck and he has been there for over 10 years. I have held local, regional and global roles, leading projects and teams that have grown in size and scope, essentially across borders and continents. My last role was in a global product quality position leading a multinational group responsible for product quality for the healthcare portfolio. During this time, Merck launched its last product, and my team strongly endorsed its launch, a cancer treatment for non-small cell lung cancer for patients with certain genetic mutations.6 months ago , I returned to Israel and became Managing Director of the Healthcare Research Center.

Let’s take a closer look at what it means to you to be a researcher, laboratory scientist, and innovator in this field. How does it align with your own values ​​and characteristics?

Ever since I remembered myself, I always wanted to do something meaningful. But you might say, “Who wouldn’t?” I always wanted to make an impact. I always ask myself, “What’s next?” This has obviously become possible in this world of biotechnology. There is always something new in this world, it has a purpose, and it has an impact because it touches human life.

2 View gallery

Larisa Amir, Managing Director, Merck R&D Center

(No photo)

As a scientist in your lab, or today as managing director of R&D, how do you determine the most relevant areas to devote your time to?

As a member of a global organization, we basically follow a global strategy. you don’t do what you want We are a small Israeli base and part of a global R&D. It should be globally integrated rather than locally independent. We bring many ideas and innovations to the table. This goes through the governance of large corporations and chooses. This whole thing should fall within Merck’s strategy, which is primarily immunology and oncology. We are always on the lookout for a very vibrant and innovative Israeli biotech ecosystem. We are very open to collaboration with academic groups, entrepreneurs, clinical and research sites.

What is Merck’s vision in Israel? What is your vision as managing director of this R&D center?

The challenge before us, which I think is well known, is that the biotechnology process aimed at reaching patients is a very long and very expensive process. It takes an average of 12 to 15 years and about €2.5 billion to reach patients. All pharma companies aim to develop innovative medicines faster, more accurately, and with less ultimate failure. All pharma companies need to take advantage of early-stage breakthrough innovations and disruptive technologies. Adopting computational and predictive tools, artificial intelligence tools, machine learning, robotics, 3D printing, organs-on-a-chip, human tissue samples, and many other technologies to transform the “translational process” from molecular discovery to human medicine. ” more efficiently. Accurate, more sustainable, and possibly less animal use in preclinical trials. All these efforts are already underway.

This is made possible through collaboration with academic groups, research centers, clinical centers, hospitals, government programs, cutting-edge technology entrepreneurs, and competitive industries. We are currently working with four different multinational companies in this area of ​​AI.

Early-stage breakthrough innovation: demystify the term for me.

Many things are underway, for example Organ on a Chip to replace the use of animals. All this 3D printing, basically using living cells, is in its very early stages. It’s a groundbreaking technology. It’s not obvious.

Is it common for all the R&D groups in the world to have their eye on these non-obvious things?

Of course, the Israeli ecosystem greatly supports this external innovation for Merck. Clearly, a lot of innovation comes from the US and Europe. It all started 15 years ago when he established his R&D center here at Merck. I believe Merck is the only company with an R&D center in Israel. Merck brought his two blockbusters from the Israeli discovery.

As we advance technically, are we advancing conceptually as well as thinking about how to create early-stage breakthroughs?

Technology has evolved so much that we cannot maintain the old fashioned ways. The pharmaceutical industry is heavily regulated by the FDA and EMEA. Due to the need to comply with requirements, progress must also follow a regulatory path. We need to close this gap between breakthrough innovations and convince regulators that this is the right path. It is not easy. It’s not a technical environment. It’s much more traditional. it is much heavier. It takes time because you are dealing with a patient’s life.

why do you do

Ever since I can remember, I wanted to do something meaningful. Perhaps it has something to do with my background as the daughter of Russian immigrants who created an aliyah in Israel in the late 70s without knowing the language or culture, and I had a hard time standing on my own feet in a new country. I couldn’t rely on my parents for my homework and questions about the new culture, so basically I had to deal with everything myself. I tried to improve. My goal is to raise my level and challenge myself as well as those around me. I am always challenging my peers and colleagues. At Merck, I found this environment of possibility that matched my curiosity, my ambition, my passion for challenging barriers, and this quest to bring impact and purpose. Basically this is what drives me.

2 View gallery

Michael Mathias

(No photo)

Forbes 30 Under 30, Michael Matias is a Venture Fellow at Innovation Endeavors and an Investing Venture Partner at Secret Chord and J-Ventures. He studied artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction at Stanford University and was an engineer at Hippo Insurance. Matthias previously served as an officer in Unit 8200. 20MinuteLeaders is his series of interviews on tech entrepreneurship, featuring his one-on-one interviews with engaging founders, innovators and thought leaders. Share their journeys and experiences.

Contributing Editors: Michael Mathias, Megan Ryan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/sj2jonjwo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos