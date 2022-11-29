Apple Announces 2022 App Store Awards Winners





French social media app BeReal emerges as winner for iPhone users | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Tuesday, Apple announced the 2022 App Store Awards. A total of 16 apps and games made it onto the list this year. In the apps section, his BeReal, a French social media app, was the winner for his iPhone users.

Similarly, GoodNotes 5 became the iPad app of the year. MacFamilyTree 10 was named the 2022 Mac App, ViX was ruled as the Apple TV App, and Gentler Streak came out as the 2022 Apple Watch App.

In gaming, Apex Legends Mobile was named iPhone Game of the Year. Moncage is a hit among iPad users, Inscryption is the Mac game of 2022, Apple TV’s El Hijo is the most popular, Wylde Flowers wins Apple Arcade Game of the Year Award, League of Legends Esports Manager is now the China Game of 2022.

This year’s honorees represent a diverse community of developers around the world, selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a significant impact on culture. said.

This year’s App Store Award winners have reimagined our experience with apps that offer fresh, thoughtful, and authentic perspectives, said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent how apps and games impact our communities and lives, he says. added.

Apples App Store editors also chose five cultural impact winners who have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and inspired culture. These are; How We Feel, Dots Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, Inua – A Tale of Ice and Time.

Launched in 2008, Apple’s App Store now has 1.8 million apps. According to Apple, in 2020 sales and bills he reached $643 billion.

