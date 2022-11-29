DVIDS – News – Marne Innovation Team Hosts Marne Week Competition





Fort Stewart, Georgia. Solving modern problems with modern technology is a popular phrase among soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division in the Marne Innovation Program. The program aims to give soldiers a place to explore ideas and bring them to life. Soldiers of the 3rd ID put that idea to the test this week.

As the 3rd Infantry Division kicks off its annual Marne Week celebrations, the Marne Innovation Program is celebrating by hosting the 3rd Annual Marne Innovation Challenge at ID Maker Space in Fort Stewart, Georgia on November 28, 2022. I attended the meeting.

The Marne Innovation Challenge was an opportunity for soldiers to present the problems facing their battalion and their ideas for solving them in a highly competitive environment.

The challenge involved teams from 3rd ID giving five-minute presentations to a panel of judges including senior leaders from the Department of Defense, academia, and industry. Finalists not only competed for Marne Week points, but also for the opportunity to work with one of her partners at 3IDs Innovation Her to bring their ideas to life.

Aliperti said the team presenting today will work with the 3ID partners they heard pitching their ideas today to develop the idea further. The next step is Marne Innovation his workshop at Georgia Tech. There, these ideas are further developed by a team of soldiers, including students and researchers.

The Marne Innovations Program launched in June 2021 and made an immediate impact by signing an educational partnership agreement with Georgia Tech in August of that year. The program identifies current capability gaps within tertiary identities and works with industry and academic partners to rapidly identify, develop and implement solutions while fostering a culture of bottom-up innovation. Solve today’s problems with today’s technology.

Salem Eze, an infantryman assigned to the Spec 3rd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 3rd ID, has been working on a tool to address the perception of mold.

He said it’s good programming software and working with the Marne Innovations Program will allow the soldiers to benefit from Ive living in the barracks and empathizing with the issues. .

Ezz continued to encourage Soldiers to participate in such programs as it could affect current and future 3ID Soldiers.

The 3rd ID is currently on a modernization path that includes new equipment, weapons and vehicles across the division. The Marne Innovations Program complements this modernization drive by intellectually enhancing and expanding the military through new industrial and academic partnerships, and by focusing on new directions for the problem.

Innovation fosters a culture of soldier development by equipping soldiers with the technical skills learned through their education, while also giving them time to focus on honing their lethality. These advantages contribute to all the tasks the Marne Division receives, including deployment, conducting garrison operations, and modernizing the force. As the entire division continues to modernize, the Marne Innovation Program provides Soldiers with the means to innovate and solve problems.

