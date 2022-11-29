Elon Musk’s next trick? Choosing to fight Apple • TechCrunch





After cutting Twitter’s workforce, jeopardizing its infrastructure, and depleting all of its advertising dollars, within his first month at the company, Elon Musk’s next move was set in motion.

The fickle billionaire chose to fight Apple in a series of tweets on Monday. Prepared for battle, or perhaps, in constant anguish, he prepared the Twitter owner for a flurry of tweets that would comfortably position him as Apple’s Goliath David.

Musk now alleges that Apple threatened to “withhold” Twitter from the App Store, prompting the iPhone maker to take action against social apps without providing any evidence over changes under new ownership. TechCrunch reached out to Apple for clarification, but at this point it’s unclear whether Apple really reached out to Twitter for content moderation concerns or for other reasons. I don’t know

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple has pretty much stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Twitter’s new owners also claim that Apple has pulled back most of its advertising on the platform, citing concerns about brand safety and content moderation changes since the Musk acquisition. It is possible or likely given that many of the major ad buyers in

Whatever is really going on here, some things are true. First, Twitter needs to stay on the App Store, and to do that, Apple’s low hurdles to content moderation must be cleared. This is what the Truth Social and Parler apps, whose algorithmic content moderation systems are far less mature, have been able to do. Even with Musk’s threatened policy changes and his drastic cuts to the moderation team, Twitter is likely to keep his Apple good side if those apps succeed.

It’s also true that Apple’s rules regarding the conditions under which apps can be kicked from the App Store are vague and arbitrarily enforced. Apple warns against “content that is intended to be offensive, insensitive, upsetting, or disgusting, grossly objectionable, or simply creepy.” This seems to exclude many social apps, including pre-Mask Twitter. Until then.

Musk portrays Apple as a censor while also opposing the fees Apple charges for apps running in its own ecosystem. Musk calls it “his secret 30% tax,” but in fact Apple’s tax cut is well-documented and much-discussed. Epic Games and Apple took him to court over Apple’s fees in 2020, with Epic claiming that the iPhone maker exercised monopoly power over the software market.

Intentionally or not, it’s timely for Musk to rekindle the App Store antitrust battle. The ongoing battle between Epic and Apple has begun again in the Court of Appeals, as Congress voted to pass the Open Markets Act, a bipartisan bill that would open up the App Store and “tear down mandatory anti-competitive barriers in the app economy.” may be ready for another push to pass. According to its sponsor.

Apple actually warned Musk that reviving thousands of accounts banned for hate speech, harassment, etc. could violate the App Store’s actually very lenient content moderation requirements. In that case, Musk would join the anti-Apple crowd by joining all of Epic and befriending regulators who are rightfully concerned about Musk’s Twitter plans (or lack thereof). can establish itself as a prominent advocate for

But still, Twitter needs Apple in the short and long term, and Apple certainly doesn’t need Twitter. And fighting on yet another front stretches Musk’s attention even further when he probably needs to focus on the basics, like running a myriad of other companies or, say, not bankrupting Twitter. You might be upset that Apple takes 30% of what you make on your iPhone, but 30% of zero is still zero.

After all, Musk, the world’s richest man and maker of luxury cars and spacecraft, seems to enjoy portraying himself as a crappy upstart fighting big powers. Apple is arguably one of the only entities that can make a highly influential social media company look like a little man if you want to recreate the dynamic. Musk may be the boss of Twitter now, but going against the big boss is the endorsement of various internet enthusiasts who endorse his existing beliefs and vote on his highly unscientific tweet polls. He knows it’s a good way to keep that.

Whatever prompted his anti-Apple rant, waging war on Apple is probably a losing battle. But Mr. Musk’s embarrassing, seemingly over-the-top fumbling with his Twitter policies, personnel, and products alike, and arguably one of the world’s largest social networks on the ground in the process. It’s a new conflict that has diverted attention from the parade of no catastrophes.

