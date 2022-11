Jio Launches Beta of Cloud Gaming Platform JioGamesCloud

Jio released the beta version of its cloud gaming platform JioGamesCloud last week. The launch surfaced after a user on sites like Reddit pointed out that the Jio set-top box now gives him access to GeForce Now games. GeForce Now is a cloud gaming platform developed by Nvidia that Jio seems to have licensed for its own platform. Cloud gaming allows the game to be streamed directly from the server to the user’s device such as his PC, phone, tablet, set-top box, etc.

Entrackr has been beta tested from Bengaluru on a Windows PC connected to a WiFi connection and an Android device connected to the Jios 4G network. Deliver Us to The Moon, a moderately graphics-intensive game, performed fairly well on the Jios network, but gave mixed results on the WiFi network. The game catalog is currently limited, with many hyper-casual indie games but very few big-budget AAA games.

The web app and JioGames app suggest connecting to a strong WiFi or 5G connection. The Jios 5G launch is gradual but already includes some big cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with a small number of users starting to connect to his 5G network. It is now possible. However, it is unclear to what extent 5G is covered in these cities.

In any case, as Entrackr pointed out in August, cloud gaming is already happening in India without 5G, and services like The Gaming Project have subscribed thousands of gamers in various Indian cities. I signed up for a fee and the game works pretty well on my WiFi connection. 1 person.

That said, delivering focused, high-quality games to devices that may not be able to run them locally is a key selling point for 5G networks, and perhaps why Jio has rushed to roll out its cloud gaming service. I have. (Unlike his two-day JioCinemas FIFA World Cup 2022 stream in the beginning, we hope the rollout works well at scale.)

Jios’ plans to roll out the service on set-top boxes are also interesting: STBs aren’t out of reach for customers, as 5G phones and decent PCs are today. The company last year obtained approval for a gaming controller licensed from South Korean company Aksys. The company now sells this controller on its website.

Other carriers are also jumping on the cloud gaming frenzy as 5G networks roll out across the country. Vi partnered with CareGame to demonstrate the solution at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in October. Previously, Airtel had demoed its own cloud gaming service in September. Neither carrier’s solution is in public beta at this time, and none of the carriers have had a full launch.

