Slates Slow Burn Wins Apple’s First Podcast Award • TechCrunch





Apple today announced its first-ever Podcast Awards, with Slate’s “Slow Burn” as the winner of the year. The company said the award celebrates the show’s “superior quality, innovation and impact.”

“Slow Burn” first premiered in 2017, and the latest season about Roe v. Wade was released on June 1, 2022, a month after the reversal decision draft was leaked. Hosted by Slate executive Susan Matthews, his editor, the season had four episodes of him discussing the historical events leading up to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling granting abortion rights in the Constitution.

According to Apple, “Slow Burn” is one of the most popular podcasts on the platform with over 100 million downloads. The show is free, but Slate offers bonus content from its catalog through the Slate Plus subscription, available for $9.99/month. The company also offers an annual subscription for $99.99 per year for a limited time.

The showmakers have released six additional episodes of “Slow Burn” for free, according to the company, which include personal stories and additional follow-up interviews with people featured in the series. increase.

Apple’s Podcast Awards come almost three years after the company first introduced the Music Awards. In August, the company introduced his two new charts for Paid Podcast Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said next month editors in 100 countries will publish a podcast list called “The Shows We Loved” and a year-end chart of popular podcasts.

Apple also announced the list of App Store Awards winners, with social networking app BeReal winning the title of iPhone App of the Year.

