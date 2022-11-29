YouTube Music begins rolling out personalized year-end recaps TechCrunch





YouTube Music today announced it will begin rolling out personalized End-of-Year Recaps, allowing users to relive their favorite musical moments of 2022. The launch comes ahead of Spotify’s long-awaited Rap feature, which tends to take social media by storm. every year.

YouTube Music introduced the Recap feature last year to compete with Spotify. This feature allows users to see their top her artists, songs, music his videos, playlists and more. This year, the company says it’s making the experience more immersive.

2022 Recaps includes a new “Top Trending” stat that shows which artists you discover before others. There is also a new ‘identity’ feature that provides a personalized ‘music personality’ that captures the mood of the music based on the user’s listening habits. In addition, Recaps showcases his most favorite YouTube content of the year, including remixes and live performances.

You’ll also see shareable cards highlighting the top songs of each season. You can also personalize them by adding your own images directly from Google Photos.

Last year, Recap was only accessible through YouTube Music. This year it will be accessible through the main YouTube app. You can access Recap by visiting the YouTube app on iOS or Android and searching for 2022 Recap. The Recap playlist will be displayed and you can view your personalized story by clicking on the story banner.

Once you see your stats, you can tap the arrow at the bottom of each story to share your 2022 Recap on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other apps. A big part of the success of Spotify Wrapped is the ability to share your stats on social media. So it’s no surprise that YouTube now allows you to share your results with others.

YouTube is leading the game against Spotify, which has yet to roll out a wrapped experience. The streaming service sent users an email last week saying Wrapped was coming soon. YouTube’s Recap experience launches on the same day Apple Music rolls out its revamped Replay feature.

