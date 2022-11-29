How the Slow Burn team wrapped up the season at Roe v. Wade.





The team, which Apple Podcasts won the Slates’ critically acclaimed podcast series “Slow Burnnamed Show of the Year” on Tuesday, is the timely seventh in the years leading up to the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. We talked about the production of the season in a new episode released today.

Slow Burn team members take listeners behind the scenes to discuss the production of a season focused on the abortion controversy in the 1970s, when the issue became central to American politics.

In the weeks leading up to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Law, the seventh season was released in June, but Matthews got the idea for the show shortly after the release of the first season of Slowburns at Watergate. I was.

From the beginning of Slowburn, Matthews said he wanted to do a season with Raw vs. Wade. I thought he had all the hallmarks of a good season. Despite being a very important inflection point in American history, most people know the rough sketch, but may not know the details.

But when the composition of the Supreme Court changed, it became all the more pressing. With Amy Coney Barrett starting her first term and Dobbs v. Hall Women’s Health on the docket, it’s likely that the court will issue a ruling effectively overturning Roe in June 2022. I knew and decided it was the perfect time to write our paper. egg season.

Matthews said the debate over abortion was completely polarized and deadlocked. Back in the ’70s, the Slow Burn team took listeners to an unfamiliar era when Republicans were more supportive of abortion rights than Democrats.

I started thinking about how I could cover this story in a way that could expand what people understood about the subject and make them think about it in a different way than they are used to. At that point, I decided the right thing to do was to go back in time to the early 70s.At the time, decisions were still up in the air and your party affiliation was about abortion. I felt like there was a lot of room there for people to actually re-engage with the subject. I think

The show team also dealt with unexpected twists in the news cycle. The leak of a draft opinion from Judge Samuel Alito in the Dobbs case in May.

Believe it or not, Susan had been planning the season at least six months in advance, so it was scheduled to release during SCOTUS in June. and tape collection in advance. But when the news leaked, I was bombarded with messages in the middle of the night as I brainstormed ways to respond. In the aftermath of the leak, we’ll be scrambling for the next 24 hours to finish trailers, artwork, and more so we can publicly announce the new season. It took me a few days to realize that this forgotten story was suddenly very relevant to current events.

Hear five members of the Slow Burn team: Matthews, John, producers Samira Tazari and Sophie Summergrad, and editor Josh Levin to learn more about the production of the show.

This conversation is one of six new Show of the Year Extras released on Tuesday. The rest can be heard exclusively on Apple Podcasts.

