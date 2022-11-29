The real reason Elon Musk is attacking Apple and CEO Tim Cook





No, we are not going to embrace it.

After laying off most of Twitter’s employees, Elon Musk took his frustrations to one of the company’s main advertisers. Frustrated by the loss of advertising revenue and potential access to customers, Elon Musk challenged Apple and its CEO Tim Cook. Bloomberg reports that the billionaire founder of Tesla attacked his iPhone maker on Monday with a series of tweets as a result of the ubiquitous cutback in his Twitter ads against the maker of his iPhone. I’m here. According to Statista, with 1.2 billion people worldwide, the iPhone continues to be iconic in its influence, and in the US he has more than 50% market share. Also iconic is the way Tim Cook responded to his Elon Musk on his Twitter.

Is it all for money?

Compared to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twitter has approximately 450 million active users worldwide. Once upon a time, before Elon Musk bought Twitter, his Apple, a company with a market capitalization of over $2.2 trillion as of this writing, was one of the largest advertisers on the Twitter platform. was. Bloomberg reports that Apple once spent more than $100 million a year on advertising. Perhaps even more difficult for Musk than lost revenue is the potential loss of access to the App Store. If Twitter were somehow removed from the platform, it would be cut off from his 1.5 billion devices worldwide. But how would that move be in anyone’s best interest? Should we really believe that the fierce battle on Twitter outweighs commerce, revenue and profits? And what exactly does victory look like?

When Disappointment Lose Discernment

If you work in sales, customer service, or management, have you ever thought about going up against one of your biggest customers? Serving customers, not luring them in is a growth strategy It looks like Especially if you’re trying to make amends and restore a $100 million annual revenue stream. I know it will backfire. Harmful. It can even be destructive. So why is fighting online the solution? What’s really going on in this expression of free speech (and counterintuitive customer relationship management)?

Maybe there is an ulterior motive here. Perhaps the big picture is being considered, as The New York Times suggests. Elon is the latest chapter in a move to lower App Store fees, which will revive a topic that has been fairly quiet for the past six months, says Gene Munster, his partner managing technology research firm Loup Ventures. Stated. Musk wants a future where App Store fees drop to around 20%, and he’s not the only one. Additionally, Yahoo!Finance says Musk has accused Apple of stifling free speech. Perhaps Apple is exercising its free speech and spending its advertising dollars elsewhere. Some might argue that Tim Cook’s declining investment speaks volumes.

Welcome to what Twitter does best: inciting issues and users by giving keyboard warriors a chance to unleash their fury on the interweb. Resentment, anger, and schoolyard rage have become the hallmarks of Platform. Social media platforms like Twitter are fueled by anger, sarcasm, bold statements, vehement criticism, and saucy language. As a result, rude behavior is on the rise, according to a recent study published in Harvard’s Business Review. In fact, more than 76% of his respondents reported that he experienced one or more disrespectful acts per month. No word on whether they’ll be scrolling through Twitter when it happens.

Punch first, ask questions later

We live in an era of counterpunching within the new golden rules: whoever has the money makes the rules. fills many pages of Because somehow, somewhere along the line, we know better – and wonder why a genius like Musk can’t do better. , which is the exact opposite of what today’s leaders need to do.

On Twitter, that punchy approach works well for engagement, if not ad revenue. Anger and conflict get attention, at least in theory. But it’s wise to remember the ubiquitous words of management consultants. In theory, theory and practice are the same. Actually, it’s not.

Today’s leaders must practice these four words (as much as they fit in a tweet, by the way) to create a thriving culture and a growing business. Those four words made me ponder this.

We lose sight of the fact that we are all connected when we speak and tweet in ways that create division, disadvantage, and disappointment. Are you annoyed? Guess what: everyone does. Does that mean posting your frustrations is useful, productive, and beneficial? Does free speech really just blow your negative emotions away?

Leadership lessons from Elon Musk and Tim Cook

When self-expression becomes more important than self-control, we operate in a world without respect. No boundaries. No cooperation, no cooperation. They do not understand that actions have consequences. Consider that for all non-millionaires there is another way to approach loss, hardship, and challenge. Especially if the challenge is self-created.

There is a concept called prison marketing and here’s how it works. If you want to be seen as tough, if you’re in jail, go out into the yard and punch the biggest, meanest, baddest guy you’ll ever see. Pick that battle. Shake vigorously. swing again. keep shaking. are you still alive Well, let’s see what happens. If you stand unbeaten, prison marketing has worked. You are now seen as tough, rough and ready to rumble. Prison marketing problem? Even if you knock someone down, they can always get back up. And you may not survive to find out if your strategy worked.

Twitter isn’t a prison, but Elon Musk has beaten one of the world’s biggest companies. Why take on Tim Cook and Apple? It seems counterintuitive – like many of Musk’s business strategies.

What works for one of us may not suit all of us. No. But the good news is that we all have the ability to make different choices, especially when it comes to how we show up in the relationships that matter most. We need to ask what works, not what it does. And hitting your biggest customer is not a strategy for rebuilding relationships.

