British company to release GEO-enabled smartphones early next year

Tampa, Florida. British mobile phone maker Brit announced on November 29 that he will release a smartphone capable of sending and receiving texts via satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO) early next year.

The company has been working with chipmaker MediaTek for 18 months to develop a hybrid smartphone. This hybrid smartphone can connect directly to satellites without the need for an external antenna, they say, when no terrestrial network is available.

The exact dimensions of the smartphone will be unveiled at CES’ annual trade show in January, Bullitt co-founder Richard Wharton told SpaceNews.

Wharton said the solution is constellation-agnostic and uses satellites from multiple operators, who declined to name them.

Britt, which designs and manufactures ruggedized mobile phones under brand licenses from Motorola and heavy-duty vehicle specialist Caterpillar, will launch its first satellite broadcasts in North America and Europe in the first quarter of 2023, followed shortly after. We plan to launch other regions in the future.

The smartphone runs on Google’s Android operating system and includes a free satellite-enabled Emergency SOS service, similar to the feature Apple launched on November 15 via Globalstars satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). .

While Apple’s service for the latest iPhones only facilitates two-way texting with emergency services, Wharton says Bullitt users can text with other cell phones over satellite networks. You will be able to exchange messages.

Bullitt successfully tested the feature on a MediaTeks chip in October, he said. More systems and services are currently being tested in North America and Europe prior to commercial launch.

According to Bullitt, it takes about 10 seconds to initially connect to a GEO satellite and send a message.

Apple says Globalstar’s current bandwidth constraints mean that under ideal conditions, it can take 15 seconds, or even 3 minutes, to transmit a message sent via satellite.

California startup eSAT Global is also developing a chip that will allow smartphones to connect directly to GEO satellites.

The company partnered to use the unused capacity of the Yahsat and Inmarsat satellites in an attempt to persuade smartphone makers to change their chipsets to take advantage of the network.

Other companies are developing similar businesses in LEO, using either proprietary chip technology or bespoke constellations that can connect to unmodified smartphones.

With a sufficient number of satellites, the LEO constellation promises lower latency than satellites farther from the Earth in GEO. This is seen as a key advantage for higher bandwidth features, including voice and video calls.

