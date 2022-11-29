Apple Announces 2022 App Store Awards Winners





Apple announced the winners of its 2022 App Store Awards on Monday, with the best iPhone app going to “anti-Instagram” social app BeReal.

Apple’s Global App Store editorial team selected 16 apps and games that “inspired users to engage more with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”

In addition to BeReal, winners span a wide range of genres, including games such as Apex Legends Mobile and Wylde Flowers from Apple Arcade.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experience with apps that offer fresh, thoughtful, and authentic perspectives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact and represent the way apps and games impact our communities and lives.”

Here is the list of this year’s App Store Awards winners:

app

iPhone App of the YearBeRealDeveloper: BeReal

Social media app BeReal wins iPhone App of the Year.

Sarah Tew/CNET

iPad App of the YearGoodNotes 5Developer: Time Based Technology

Mac App of the YearMacFamilyTree 10Developer: Synium Software

MacFamilyTree 10 wins Mac App of the Year.

apple

Apple TV App of the Year ViX: Cine y TV en EspaolDeveloper: TelevisaUnivision Interactive

Apple Watch App of the YearGentler StreakDeveloper: Gentler Stories

game

iPhone Game of the Year Apex Legends MobileDevelopers: Electronic Arts

Apex Legends Mobile won iPhone Game of the Year.

Screenshot from YouTube video by Shelby Brown/CNET

iPad Game of the Year Monkey Cage Developer: XD Network

Mac Game of the YearInscryptionDeveloper: Devolver

El Hijo won Apple TV Game of the Year.

apple

Apple TV Game of the YearEl HijoDeveloper: HandyGames

Apple Arcade Game of the YearWylde FlowersDeveloper: Studio Drydock

Wylde Flowers won Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

apple

China Game of the YearLeague of Legends Esports ManagerDeveloper: Tencent

Cultural Impact Award Winner

How We Feel Developer: How We Feel Project Inc.

Dot’s Home Developer: Rise-Home Stories Project

Dot’s Home was one of the winners of the Cultural Impact Award.

Locket Widget Developer: Locket Labs Inc.

Water Tracker WaterllamaDeveloper: Vitalii Mogylevets

Inua: A Tale of Ice and Time Developer: ARTE Experience

For more information, see Apple’s App Store Award Winners for 2021 and 2020 Winners.

Now Playing: Watch This: Why I Switched to iPhone

9:03

