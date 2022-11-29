Android users in 12 US states allowed to sue Google Play The Register





A California judge has revealed a potentially massive class action lawsuit against Google. Google is once again accused of anti-competitive practices over the Play Store.

by order [PDF] Issued Monday, District Court Judge James Donato said the plaintiffs in this action have proven they meet the conditions that define them as a class, something familiar to those familiar with past App Store antitrust cases. opened the door to debate at the trial that sounded like.

The class in this case is anyone who resides in 12 US states and territories, including Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, and has purchased apps or made in-app purchases through the Google Play Store. It consists of August 16, 2016.

While Plaintiff agrees that it has a valid class-based argument, Donato denies Google’s request to reject the submitted expert testimony used by Plaintiff to prove class status. Did.

As with other lawsuits against Google’s Play Store and, for that matter, Apple’s App Store, the attorneys argued that Google maintains a monopoly on Android apps and “precludes alternative, competing Android app distribution channels. Alleges that it uses other anti-competitive practices to Donato said in his opinion.

Google’s alleged monopoly on Android app installs allows Google to charge a 30% commission on app and in-app purchases, the lawsuit alleges. Lawyers argue that costs will be passed directly on to consumers, who will ultimately pay inflated prices to compensate for Google’s savings.

If it sounds familiar, it’s the same reasons behind last year’s Cameron et al. The plaintiffs in Apple’s lawsuit were also represented by the same attorney at Hagens Berman Law Firm, which earlier this year reached a $90 million settlement with Google over anti-competitive Play Store behavior. Secured.

Hagens Berman’s attorney also appears in the proceedings of the case being heard by Donat. Given the company’s habit of withdrawing money from Google and Apple (the 2021 settlement resulted in Apple paying $100 million), a larger compound lawsuit set to be tried in court next year could be against Google. It could cost millions of dollars.Given that Alphabet made more than $16 billion in profit last quarter, such a fine would likely be considered a business expense.

In a settlement with Google reached in July, Google promised to make it easier for other app stores to use it on Android devices, and allowed developers to sell their apps to rival app stores or the developer’s own website. I promised that I would be able to guide you to purchase. App goods without Google cutting.

Trial for the newly certified class action will begin next June, according to Reuters.

