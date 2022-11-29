EXCLUSIVE: Show off the design of the Google Pixel 7a with a high-res rendering.See what’s changed





The Google Pixel 7a has been making headlines for months as several leaks reveal development features and specs. But Smartprix teamed up with OnLeaks to share a first look at the Google Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a in 360 video

Thanks to Onleaks, we have a 360-degree video of the Google Pixel 7a revealing the phone’s design from every angle. Let’s take a closer look at the Pixel 7a’s design.

Google Pixel 7a: Design Click here for high resolution images

These exclusive Pixel 7a images show that the design isn’t too different from the existing Google Pixel 6a. As you can see in the rendering, the Google Pixel 7a shows a rectangular strip-style camera island at the top of the rear panel. The dimensions of the device are 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm (10.1mm including the camera bump). By comparison, the Pixel 6a was 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm. Compared to its predecessor, the difference in screen and dimensions is not very noticeable.

You can see the Google logo in the center of the back panel. The camera island shows two sensors in an elliptical area with a flash a short distance away.

Speaking of the front panel, the bezels of the device are thin across the board and the chin is a bit thicker. To position the front camera, the device has a punch-hole cutout in the top center of the display.The power button and volume rocker are on the right spine of the handset, while the SIM tray is visible on the left spine.

Click here for high resolution image

The smartphone’s USB Type-C port is located on the underside along with the speaker grill. Previous rumors suggested that the device would come with his 3.5 mm jack. However, in renderings he couldn’t find one. That said, rumors can be bogus to some extent. From our first look, the handset is available in two color options, white and dark gray.

Expected specs and features of Google Pixel 7a Click here for high resolution image

Google Pixel 7a is rumored to feature a Samsung-developed FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device’s rear camera configuration may include IMX787 and IMX712 sensors. The smartphone will likely support wireless charging, which the Google Pixel 6a lacked. Nonetheless, the charging capacity is capped at 5W so there’s nothing to get excited about, also in the first ‘a’ series phones that Google will ship with his Tensor chipset I can do it. For security, we can also see an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Click here for high resolution image

Another set of leaks revealed that the Pixel 7a will support Bluetooth LE for an enhanced connectivity experience. As for the tentative launch of the smartphone, an Amazon page for the product has already been spotted, with speculation that the phone will see the light of day by his early 2023. So far, this is the only information available online about this device. We expect to learn more about the handset as soon as we get closer to its launch.

