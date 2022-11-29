infosys: Infosys will host Unleash’s Global Innovation Lab on the Mysuru campus starting December 3rd.





Infosys’ expansive campus in Mysuru will host the Unleash Innovation Lab, a global event focused on building and promoting solutions for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), from December 3-8. increase.

This is in line with a joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last October.

The event brings together 1,000 talented young people between the ages of 18 and 35 from all over the world to innovate and design sustainable solutions for the future.

Infosys announced a partnership with Unleash on Tuesday. Nandan Nilekani, chairman of the company, said that since its inception, Infosys has been steered by the purpose of expanding human potential and creating opportunities for people, businesses and communities. We are pleased to collaborate with Unleash to host Global Innovation Lab 2022, a platform to mobilize young people to co-create a sustainable future. Together, Infosys and Unleash will facilitate the United Nations’ research into digital solutions to address his SDGs and create digital solutions to improve education reform globally.

Through our Global Innovation Alliance initiative, we have interacted with innovation hubs around the world. We look forward to contributing and finding innovative solutions in addressing the SDG goals. with the event.

Professor Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman of Unleash, said the software giant’s innovative and disruptive technologies and its commitment to ESG and education make it the perfect environment for the UN 2030 Agenda Innovation Lab.

Unleash started in Denmark in 2017, moved to Singapore in 2018 and Shenzhen, China in 2019. Across all programs, some 500 young people from India joined his Unleash movement, more than any other country. The program includes a hackathon to support ongoing capacity building and solution implementation.

Over the past two years, Unleash has introduced a series of new programs and expanded its reach, but the annual Innovation Lab remains at its core, according to an official statement.

Since 2017, the program has attracted 5,000 talents from 167 countries, developed 800 concrete solutions to the SDGs, partnered with over 350 organizations across the sector, and is recognized by Onalytica as one of the world’s most influential recognized as one of the world’s leading sustainability brands.

Unleash is working with a number of partners, including Infosys, HCL, Novo Nordisk India and Karnataka Government, to ensure the success of the upcoming event, the statement added.

