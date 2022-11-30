React Mobile 2.0 Employee Safety Device Showcased at NHLA Hotel Tech Conference





Source: React Mobile

Member of LAS VEGAS – Nevada Hotel & Lodging Assn. Join us this week at Black Fire Innovation for our second annual Hotel Tech Conference on November 30th. The event provides hotel, resort and casino operators with ongoing education on trending topics and employee safety solutions for the fastest response times, highest panic button reliability and beacon location accuracy. It provides an opportunity to see the latest innovations including React Mobile 2.0.

Nevada has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to implementing employee safety equipment. As more and more states follow suit and require hotels to provide remote associates with panic buttons, many new suppliers are entering the market. This is a concern as not all panic button solutions are the same. Some vendors were born outside of hospitality and do not understand the complexities of the hotel environment. Some live long lives in the hospitality field, but the panic button is not their core competence. They’re just adding panic buttons to their portfolio of unrelated technologies out of demand. This only puts people at more risk. To make sure hotels implement the right solution for their employees and facilities, a smart bet is on React Mobile 2.0. Ryan Heideman, VP of Sales Ace in the Hole, React Mobile

React Mobile 2.0 has several features that set it apart from other employee safety devices on the market.

The platform triggers a silent alarm that brings help without alerting others that a response is coming. Less than a second after the responder receives the alert, he sees a flashing light turn blue, letting employees in need know that help is on the way. This solution prevents alerts from being accidentally triggered. Complies with collective bargaining agreements that prevent employees from being tracked on premises when they are not in danger, thus saving battery life for panic buttons and respecting employee privacy . This allows employees to receive safety alert notifications and dispatch help on their mobile device. The management team receives analytics that measure how long it takes employees to respond to active alerts. All 3rd party iBeacons such as Aruba, Cisco Meraki, CommScope/RUCKUS are supported. With his Wi-Fi access points in hotels already equipped with his iBeacon functionality, hoteliers can save up to 90% on the cost of installing occupational safety platforms. A new highly sensitive machine learning backend greatly improves location accuracy. A dual-redundant alert pipeline ensures that alerts are dispatched from panic buttons to responders as quickly as possible. React Mobile 2.0 delivers he 99.9% alerts in less than half a second. Check battery life and network coverage with a single button tap. Two-way multilingual conversations are easily conducted in English, Spanish, French and Chinese. Any language can be supported upon request. Single sign-on (SSO) authentication is enabled from existing employee emails and passwords. Housekeepers and responders who work at multiple facilities can use his React Mobile 2.0 across the enterprise. React Mobile 4 Safety Steps Photo by React Mobile

When it comes to choosing the right panic button platform for real estate, there’s no luck to the draw, says Heideman. This is an investment that must be made intentionally. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas this week to discuss Nevada legal requirements and how React Mobile 2.0 is helping with employee safety.

For more information on React Mobile 2.0, please visit www.reactmobile.com.

About React Mobile

Founded in 2013, React Mobile is a global leader in providing panic button solutions for hotels. A best-in-class hospitality safety platform helps hotels keep their employees safe. The React Mobile system is an open and flexible platform that allows administrators to deploy response resources to the exact location of an emergency within seconds of an alert, getting help wherever it is needed, on or offsite. Fast response times are essential in emergencies, and React Mobile gives you the tools to respond quickly. For more information, please visit www.reactmobile.com.

Barbara Wooster PRPRO+1 440 930 5770

Supplier NewsProperty TechnologySafety & SecurityEvents & ConferencesHousekeepingNevadaUnited States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hospitalitynet.org/news/4113737.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos