Google Cloud’s Health Strategy, NIH’s Covid Data Dilemma, Rumored Telemedicine Merger

The search giant has licensed GoogleHealth’s breast cancer detection and risk prediction models and plans to incorporate them into clinical practice through a new deal with iCAD, a cancer treatment company that plans to bring artificial intelligence to the healthcare market. We are working on the monetization of intelligence. Google’s use of his AI models and its cloud-his infrastructure could drive adoption of iCAD’s broader cancer detection services, executives said in a press release.

Partnerships of this kind are key to the growth of the GoogleHealths business, Greg Corrado, Google’s head of HealthAI, said in a separate release.

As we reported in 2020, a GoogleHealth study published in Nature suggests that the company’s breast cancer screening tool can detect cancer more accurately than clinicians. However, it’s not yet clear how widely healthcare systems will use this technology, or how easy it will be to incorporate it into clinical workflows.

Speaking of Google Cloud

My colleague Mario Aguilar was watching Google pitch its cloud business to hospitals at the HLTHIndustry conference in Las Vegas. Thetechgiant positions its cloud business as a hassle-free, near-turnkey service for healthcare systems wary of moving data to the cloud, writes Mario. He has also started selling accelerators. An off-the-shelf package of data models and dashboards for common use cases in healthcare.

And the company says the expansion of other consumer-focused tech companies eager to enter the health space, especially Amazon, may be drawing concern from the traditional health system, writes Mario. Learn more about Mario here.

NIH plans to crowdsource Covid-19 test results

The National Institutes of Health recently soft-launched an online hub where people can self-report their Covid-19 test results at home. This test is often not reported elsewhere and is a blind spot for researchers and public health agencies. Or basic information such as negative results and test types, as well as gender and whether you have symptoms. However, it is still unclear how they plan to address potential issues, such as falsified test results.

Andrew Weitz, who co-leads the effort at the NIH, said the site is protected against distributed denial-of-service attacks and multiple repeated attempts to submit results, but perhaps a broader problem. He said that all the results people were submitting were actually true, and the answer was that we weren’t. Even if it’s cumbersome, he said researchers and public health agencies could gain more insight into testing at home than they do now.

He said he wasn’t trying to invade anyone’s privacy or track people. Before all this existed, if you went to a lab and got tested for Covid, or went to a clinic and got tested for Covid, to people who are willing to simply share that information has already been reported. I think it’s powerless for people to understand that they only ask for information themselves that do so voluntarily.

Yet Another Telemedicine Merger Rumor

According to Israeli publication Calcalist, telemedicine giant Amwell is reportedly in talks to acquire virtual mental health therapy company Talkspace, which will fetch about $200 million, or $1.50 per share. reported to be of value. Neither Talkspace nor Amwell confirmed the report. It warns investors and analysts that clients are delaying decision-making in the face of economic uncertainty.

Additional Thoughts on FTC Commercial Data Use Inquiries

The comment period on the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into commercial surveillance and data security ended last week, and we heard from a few more about the worst-case scenarios when consumer health data use remains largely unregulated. The Legal Action Center states that using the app for conditions such as location data showing visits to substance use disorders, harm reduction or addiction treatment centers betrays a person’s health status and may lead to discrimination or other harm. .

Also, if you have a few hours to spare, check out the comments on page 230 of the Electronic Privacy Information Centers. Consumers may reasonably assume that anything they search on a healthcare search site is protected and restricted in the same way as their interactions. Some websites comply with stricter data requirements only when working with healthcare providers.

In practice, the healthcare search site discloses information about her device, location data, contact information, demographics, and healthcare provider searches to advertising networks and analytics partners. She could then be targeted and profiled by these unknown third-party companies. This is secondary use outside the context of sensitive personal information.

industry news

what were you reading

How Air Quality Sensors Can Keep Workers Healthy, The New York Times Telecom-medical companies lobby to expand pandemic-era rules, Who's WSJ Healthcare's next M&A target?

