ND wins $4.1 million in settlement with Google over tracking practices





Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including North Dakota, over its location tracking practices related to how Google accounts are set up.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the state will receive $4.1 million from what he calls the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history.

Wrigley said the investigation and settlement will focus on Google’s deceptive practices regarding data collection, retention and use.

Privacy concerns were raised in 2018 when it was revealed that Google was recording user movements.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices.

==

(ND Attorney General Release: )

Attorney General Drew Wrigley, along with 39 other Attorneys General, announced that North Dakota reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices related to Google Account setup. . Wrigley said it was the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history, and that North Dakota would receive $4.1 million from the settlement. Privacy concerns were raised in 2018 when it was revealed that Google records user movements even when users explicitly tell it not to. North Dakota was participating in a multistate investigation at the time. This was amazing. He said Google’s actions in this regard violated consumer protection principles that require consumer permission, or at least adequate disclosure to users, so that consumers can make informed decisions. he said Wrigley. From this point on, Google must: Show users additional information whenever they turn location-related account settings on or off. Make it easy for your users to understand important information about location tracking. We also provide users with detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how we use it on our enhanced Location Technologies web page. Wrigley encourages consumers to be more careful about their privacy and use of online information to help avoid identity theft. If you have any questions about the settlement or related topics, please contact the North Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 701.328.3404. This historic settlement not only limits Google’s retention and use of a North Dakota user’s data, but also allows consumers to make informed decisions about their data. Wrigley said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knoxradio.com/2022/11/29/nd-to-get-4-1m-in-google-settlement-over-tracking-practices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos