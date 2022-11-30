TECH TUESDAY: The most improved, most innovative, most developed and most dominant F1 cars of 2022





After Red Bull and Max Verstappen won a record-breaking 2022 title, Mark Hughes unveiled the most innovative, most improved, most developed and most dominant F1 car of the 2022 season, with technical illustrations by Giorgio Piola. I’ll look.

Most Innovative: Ferrari F1-75

Two of the season’s biggest innovations were in the same car, the Ferrari F1-75. Its aerodynamics, with bluff out his wash side pods and a unique top surface channel, made for a great combination of floor and rear wing performance.

READ MORE: Subtle Suzuka floor tweaks mark Ferrari’s evolving design direction

Ferrari’s sidepods caused controversy when F1-75 was unveiled

Secondly, under that shapely engine cover was an all-new 066/7 power unit.

The turbo is smaller than its rivals and the intake tract is longer, which, combined with an ultra-fast ignition system, improves low-speed response and makes the most of the 500 bar fuel pressure allowed by regulation.

The unique aerodynamics and power unit combination made for a car that set a spectacular string of pole positions, although reliability still needs improvement. Above all, it demonstrates the depth of creative talent present at Maranello.

TECH TUESDAY: Underneath the bodywork of Mauro Forghieri’s masterpiece Ferrari 312T

Ferrari engine delivers significant performance gains for end of 2021 and 2022 Most improved: Haas

From their slowest pace in 2021, Haas were eighth fastest, 3.2% behind qualifying pace, and dropped 2% in 2022.

It may sound relatively understated, but it represented the biggest performance gain on the grid and was the difference between being in your own race isolated from the rest of the field and being able to mix in midfield.

Kevin Magnussen’s 5th place at the season opener in Bahrain made him the best finisher behind the Big 3 teams, and in Brazil he used a short opportunity on a dry track to set a stunning pole position for the Saturday sprint. We were in the third quarter to do. A feat like this would have been unthinkable in 2021.

Magnussen’s P5 in Bahrain highlights how much Haas has improved for 2022

The VF-22 car was the team’s Ferrari-inspired response to the new aerodynamic rules, while the 21 car was able to trace its origins back to 2018.

Much of that improvement came from the powerful new Ferrari 066/7 power unit (Ferrari and Alfa followed Haas as the biggest contender in the top three), but it was also comparatively aerodynamically superior. was

The use of all-Ferrari components defined its cooling and therefore its aerodynamic concept very similar, with large bluff sidepods to wash the air around the car. It also shared with Ferrari the ability to quickly turn on the front tires. This was a key part of why Magnussen was able to set pole for Interlagos in the damp conditions of slick tires.

Corrugated sidepods like Haas Ferrari Biggest development of the season: Mercedes W13

Mercedes’ troubled W13 was often half an hour behind the winner in races early in the season as the team struggled to understand and control aerodynamic porpoise and mechanical bounce problems. By his second race from the end, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were able to give the team his 1-2 result.

We have to admit there is plenty of room for improvement like this, but this represents the best rate of improvement for any team during the season.

READ MORE: Ferrari says Mercedes’ late-season speed was no surprise and feels it should have won the race before Brazil

This has not been achieved by a constant series of updates, but by deeply analyzing the roots of car problems and better understanding how to mitigate them.

Some of the basic elements that created these problems were the large areas of exposed floor, the limited range of the rear suspension baked into the car. It came from finding an executable window for

Mercedes’ slim sidepods were one of the W13’s many unique features, but porpoises and ricochets let us down for 2022

Porpoise was an aerodynamic issue that many teams struggled with, but it required the car to be run initially with a higher ride height than it was designed for. However, due to the limited amount of suspension travel, the height it could go was very high.

Taming a stall-inducing and porpoise-prone floor meant that we didn’t generate the downforce suggested in the simulations, and in general, the car had a large engine to compensate for that. It had to run with wings, which hurt drag, especially compared to the Red Bull.

READ MORE: Hamilton says ‘we ended up with a car we didn’t want’ as Mercedes suffers first mechanical DNF of 2022 at Yas Marina

Its floor tweaks, combined with innovations in the front wing to better control wake around the front wheels, help tame the car aerodynamically, and its large wing produces very good downforce. I was.

A track that isn’t too bumpy and the straights aren’t too long can make it more competitive, especially after Austin updated the front wing and floor with a significant weight reduction. These changes coincided with his three tracks of COTA, Mexico City and Interlagos, which suited the car ideally and his performance there was strong, culminating in a win for Brazil.

Tie rods were part of Mercedes’ effort to combat bounce Biggest performance advantage: Red Bull at Spa

The key to the Red Bull RB18’s advantage seems to be how much downforce it can hold in slow corners when the rear ride height is at maximum. The strong 2022 regulated underbody was capable of generating significant downforce at high speeds, causing the car to squish into the suspension.

But it loses a lot of that performance as it slows down in slow corners and the car climbs. The aerodynamic battlefield has become less about who can generate the fastest downforce, but who can distribute it the most across the speed range. In this he said the RB18 was clearly the best and the Spa layout was a perfect showcase for that.

TECH TUESDAY: Design secrets that set the Red Bull RB18 apart from its F1 rivals

Red Bull was in a class of its own at Spa-Francorchamps

The long straights of sectors 1 and 3 are punctuated by slow corners at Bus Stop, La Source and Les Combes, combined with the high downforce demands of sector 2. All the aerodynamics of the car and that sequence that calls for everything Red Bull is in a different league than all others.

Max Verstappen was penalized for starting 14th after setting the fastest time in qualifying, but was leading the race and trailing by a third of the distance. Still with about 30kg of fuel on board, his fastest lap while on medium tyres, was quicker than Charles Leclerc’s attempt, who was on very little fuel and on the new soft tyres.

The RB18’s real advantage suggested that Verstappen pushed properly in qualifying instead of doing what was needed in 1.5 seconds or so.

It performed far better than any car in all seasons.

Watch: From Leclerc’s fight to comeback win The best moments of Verstappen’s record-breaking season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.tech-tuesday-the-most-improved-most-innovative-best-developed-and-most.1F3uwrDvInhaiyXemkn6Gw.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos