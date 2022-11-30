Israel: Bezalel Academy of Fine Arts Opens Innovation Center





Israel’s renowned Bezalel Academy of Art and Design has opened the Nathan Drahi Research and Innovation Center. This allows students to combine their creative skills with modern science and technology.

Founded more than a century ago, Bezalel is known for its artistic innovations that address some of the world’s most pressing issues, from climate change to natural disasters.

The goal is to connect the arts field with science, technology, tech ecosystems, and research. We are trying to think about the world’s big challenges and look at those problems from a design perspective, Professor Adi Stern, president of the Bezarel Academy of Art & Design, told his i24NEWS.

We know we can help with healthcare, sustainability, smart mobility and smart cities, etc. We artists and designers have been innovating since time immemorial.

French-Israeli philanthropist Patrick Drahi, founder of the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation, funded the new center because he believes Israel is more than just an emerging nation.

Israel is an emerging country and very famous for innovation in the technology industry. We Jews are also closely connected with art, music and painting around the world. But now, he told his i24NEWS, combining innovation with art is precisely combining Jewish hearts and minds.

The Drahi family owns Sotheby’s, one of the world’s largest art auctions. Drahi said he looks forward to bringing Israeli artists to the forefront of the international art scene.

We certainly plan to cooperate between Sotheby’s and the Center in Bezalel in the promotion of technological innovation, the arts, all kinds of arts, especially the new arts. He added that we can help polish and promote them around the world.

