Google launches legal action against scammers trying to sell Google business profiles





After recently winning a lawsuit against a Russian-originating bot network, Google has launched new legal action against a group of scammers who are trying to manipulate business owners by calling them and claiming access to Google My Business. announced the procedure. .

According to Google’s description:

Google today filed a lawsuit against scammers who tried to trick hundreds of small businesses by impersonating them through telemarketing calls. They also created websites promoting the purchase of fake reviews, both positive and negative, to manipulate reviews on Google Search and Google Maps business profiles.

According to Google, scammers are trying to call business owners and charge them for Google Business Profiles, which they can (and should) access for free.

Business Profiles is a tool that allows business owners to control how their business appears in searches and maps, helping consumers find their favorite (or soon-to-be-favorite) coffee shops, restaurants, and home improvement stores. I can. A tool designed to empower people. However, some scammers seek to exploit it for profit through deceptive and predatory practices.

According to Google, in 2021 alone, it will detect over 12 million attempts by malicious actors to create fake business profiles and nearly 8 million attempts to claim a business profile that doesn’t belong to them. Said it was blocked.

This new legal pressure aims to set such a precedent. This will allow Google to fight this type of fraud in the future. Especially for less web-savvy business owners who know they need to focus on Google and her SEO but don’t know that they have free access to such tools, this is an important push. Power.

It’s good to see Google working with Meta to take a stronger stance against such scams. This will also help us modernize legal procedures to combat new types of online fraud. While LinkedIn also recently won a lawsuit against data scraping, Meta has taken various legal actions this year targeting phishing, fake reviews, data scraping and more.

Many of these types of activities do not have direct jurisprudence and current legislation does not cover all of these new elements and aspects.AI generators are the latest example in this regard. AI tools can now create visuals that are clearly derived from an artist’s work, but are not technically copyright infringing.

Cases like this, brought to you by tech giants, help establish new approaches to explaining technological progress. So it’s important that companies with more resources try to push that sort of thing. This benefits everyone.

