YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise ed-tech solutions, released a number of new and updated features across its product portfolio this quarter. YuJas’ software product suite includes the flagship YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Video Conferencing Platform, YuJa Panorama for digital accessibility, YuJa Himalayas for enterprise archiving, YuJa Engage Student Response System and YuJa Verity Test Proctoring.

As a company that provides SaaS products to higher education institutions, innovation is always our top priority. YuJa, Inc. Chief of His Business His Officer Nathan Arora said: New features and updates rolled out this quarter.

Key feature introductions and updates are listed below.

enterprise video platform

Many updates have been made to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. The video platform connects hundreds of devices simultaneously for better performance and gives users a way to quickly see and filter device schedules. CampusTube now lets you create groups to easily share files and folders, and has updated security options for live streams.

Other updates include adding remote management tools for Software Capture, third-party hardware support for NCast hardware encoders, and customizable API endpoint scopes for API tokens. This allows administrators to create customized tokens for specific APIs. The content owner can also bulk merge to quickly combine multiple videos into one of her videos without having to launch the editor.

video conferencing platform

The YuJa video conferencing platform now supports 100 simultaneous video participants, HD webcams and high definition video. Additionally, users can use emoji responses in live chat to express themselves and engage with content. Users can also open the screen share in a separate tab and zoom in on the content.

YuJa Verity for test proctors

YuJa Verity for Test Proctoring provides users with an improved UI for the Proctoring Results table to show ID verification photos, making verification an easy process. A new quick setup guide for students, a new Her UI page for unauthenticated students, and student account authentication for supervised sessions all help support students and use YuJa Verity effectively. The proctor can view the session full screen and quickly view the student’s ID photo by clicking on her ID in the results table.

YuJa Engage Student Support System

The YuJa Engage Student Response System is the latest addition to YuJa’s suite of educational technology tools. Users now have the option to use live polling for audience engagement. You also get her CSV file support for roster imports, and a Microsoft PowerPoint ribbon add-on for a streamlined voting integration process. YuJa Engage now integrates Blackboard Learn and Canvas LTI 1.3 to allow poll creators to add images to poll questions.

Yuja panorama for digital accessibility

YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility now offers users a new direct access Panorama platform (in addition to LTI-only integration). In addition, YuJa Panorama provides new format support for printed and handwritten math, including short answers, handwriting, print, diagrams, tables, and more, including over a dozen image types. You can now read math equations to your students using a screen reader, including equations embedded in documents or included in images.

YuJa Himalayas for data archiving and compliance

YuJa Himalayas for Data Archiving and Compliance users can now view and download recordings for individual groups of Microsoft teams. Additionally, all annual recurrence policy settings have been updated to run annually from the date the policy was created, rather than at the end of the calendar year.

About Yuja Co., Ltd.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platform provides organizations of all sizes with tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning companies in all sectors, including higher education institutions, K-12s, government agencies, healthcare organizations, non-profits, and corporations. We have our legal headquarters in Delaware, our primary US office in Silicon Valley, California, and our Canadian office in Toronto.

