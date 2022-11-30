Governor Hochul announces $46.5 million from Long Island Investment Fund to support three transformative regional projects





Included as part of Governor Hochol’s 2023 enacted budget, the Long Island Investment Fund will focus on projects that support and grow local economies, strengthen communities, and have lasting economic impact across Long Island. I guess. The Long Island Investment Fund awarded his first $10 million grant to the Feinstein Institute of Medicine to build a new state-of-the-art laboratory to support medical and infectious disease research. To date, the fund has allocated her $56.5 million to projects that support transformational projects that strengthen Long Island’s economy.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said: The institution helps create a tech talent pipeline that benefits the industry at her one of New York State’s leading Life Her Science hubs. ”

Empire State Development Commission Chairman Kevin Law said: Ultimately creating high-paying jobs while meeting business demand. “

Linda Armin, Co-Chair of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer for Bethpage Federal Credit Union. These strategic her LIIF-powered partnerships are working to create jobs and opportunities both now and in Long Island’s future. “

Long Island Association President and CEO Matt Cohen said: A research asset in our area. “

Farmingdale State University – Computer Science and Information Technology Center With a $30 million award from LIIF, Farmingdale State University will build a $75 million, 40,000-square-foot computer science and information technology center on campus, funded by the SUNY Construction Fund. We will also leverage $45 million from The new building will house seven of his programs that form the Academic Department of Computing, as well as modernized classrooms, student engagement spaces and innovation labs. It also includes a space for local business engagement for employee IT training for Long Island nonprofits to train the unemployed and underemployed. Each space will be equipped with the latest digital collaboration technology designed to foster creativity and provide opportunities for students and local business owners to come together to innovate and share ideas.

These education and training activities will create a new generation of employees who are poised for sustainable, high-paying jobs and will support future workforce growth in the region and state.

Long Island University – Department of Applied Science Research and Innovation Awarded $10 million by LIIF, Long Island University will build a new $40 million Department of Applied Science Research and Innovation at LIU’s post-campus in Brookville. increase. The 40,000-square-foot college of science will house new majors in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, digital engineering, and drug discovery and production. The new building will also serve as an incubator to support ground-breaking life sciences research, commercialize the innovations and discoveries made within the building, and house emerging technology companies that leverage the LIU’s pharmacy and veterinary research. Includes accelerator space.

