How Steve Young Overcame Separation Anxiety as a Kid on His Journey to NFL Legend





Programming Notes: Check out this excerpt from Steve Young’s interview on Sunday’s 49ers Postgame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steve Young is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend. However, his journey to the top was fraught with many downfalls.

A long-hidden downturn carried over to his football career as the QB quietly dealt with his childhood separation anxiety.

His life story is perfectly underscored by a one-of-a-kind scenario.

I always get lost in the woods and don’t know where to go, and if a park ranger walks by, do I ask him for directions? Young shared on a recent episode of Headstrong: Men health and sports.

Young was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and attended high school in Greenwich, Connecticut. However, at an early age he realized that something was wrong.

It started in sophomore grade when his parents left town for the weekend. Young and his brother were staying at a relative’s house, and everyone was excited except him.

Young said his siblings were into being able to hang out with their cousins ​​in new places and do what they essentially wanted to do without their parents.

Young described the moment as alien and horror-movie-like, adding that he felt like dying.

Years later, I learned that childhood separation anxiety was genetic, Young said.

As a child, Young never wanted to leave home. But he was a star in three sports in high school, and as a straight-A student, no one had a clue.

And he had to go to college.

I didn’t want to go to college, but I wanted to play soccer, Young said. And it was hard.

“Separation anxiety in childhood is not common, but many children have it at varying levels.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Young chose to play college football at BYU, about 45 miles from where he was born. In some ways, continuing to play football at the next level eased Young’s fears.

He pointed out that some of the good things about playing football are that it makes you hyper-aware, hyper-focused, and more aware of your surroundings.

But there is an ugly part of it.

Young said pre-match anxiety and an unusual routine had become the norm. He vomited before the game and balled out as if nothing had happened. It became almost a ritual for those around him.

The funny thing is that the anxiety I was feeling before the game—vomiting—had turned into something like “is he still throwing up?” among my college roommates. He had to spit it out, but he played great.

It was miserable, but miserable in a college way. I was miserable like Thursday. Then I roll it all up and spit it out and then play great.

He somehow made it through college that way, and before even thinking about bringing his talents into the NFL, he paused for a moment to listen to his own thoughts and wonder if that was enough. Can we keep playing like this?

Young pondered many times on his way to pre-draft training with the Cincinnati Bengals.

No, he was going, he told himself.

So he went on like he had lived his whole life. Young played briefly for the USFL’s Los Angeles Express before signing with the Buccaneers in 1985 for Tampa Bay.

He played just 19 games for the Bucks before being traded to the 49ers as Joe Montana’s backup in 1987.

In 1991, Young took over as the starting QB when Montana was injured.

It was around the time the Gulf War broke out in the Middle East. Young got off to a rough start, remembering the front-page headline of the San Francisco Chronicle: The Gulf War: Blame It On Steve Young.

Young realized it was mostly a joke. Montana was out. Young came in. The 49ers didn’t play well. Everything was his fault.

It was a thing, said Young. I realized halfway through that, the way I took it in, yeah, it was my fault, I should have done more. Then I lost another game and fell into a hole.

Young said he went days without sleep and people started noticing. They knew he had a peculiar way of preparing for the game, but he knew something wasn’t right.

On the morning of the match, Young was confused and had no intention of playing.

By the way, Young replied, we were going to play.

Young promised to speak to the team doctor if they won the game.

As promised, he went to see James Jim Clint, the 49ers’ team doctor for over 20 years, and opened up about it all for the first time.

Suddenly I saw tears welling up. A large ball of tears fell from his eyes, and then another, Young said. And he went on to say that he had all this terrible anxiety by the time he graduated medical school, and he’s battled it his whole life.

And he was very upset and crying. [he said]I looked at you and felt, dealt with, and as a person looking at you, I felt there was something there, my instincts as a doctor and I feel terrible.

A powerful message that shows the importance of conversation. It changed Young’s life.

Young was lost in the woods for a long time, but park ranger Clint helped him find direction in life again.

“It wasn’t easy to play football, to play great football, and to play All-Pro football. So oh, it wasn’t like a walk in the park after that, but now some We had the tools of the day,” Young said. “And it got better. I always say that mental health is for everyone. If everyone listening to this is being honest with themselves, ‘Yeah, I’m the one I have some questions, but I don’t want to ask them.I don’t ask for help, I’m not doing anything wrong.

“It’s not a question if you’re doing something wrong, it’s a question. We all have mental health issues. Everyone. Everyone. Ask them.”

RELATED: How Mullin gained perspective after overcoming alcohol abuse

After 15 seasons in the NFL, Young retired after the 1999 season.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame, won three Super Bowls, won the Super Bowl MVP and will forever be a 49ers icon. Now he’s enjoying his new role, Park his Ranger.

“For me, it’s not like lying on the couch and having someone write this stuff to you. No, it’s about tools and conversations about how to manage life’s struggles and challenges,” Young said. said. “How shameful is that? That’s why I’m happy to talk about it, because now I’m a park ranger.

“I love the role and pay it forward.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk podcast

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/49ers/how-steve-young-overcame-separation-anxiety-child-journey-nfl-legend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos