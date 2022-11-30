Google hesitates to send users to the web





Former Googler Marissa Mayer explained in a podcast on why Google search sucks that it’s not Google that’s bad, it’s the internet. She then gave her opinion that one of the reasons she keeps users on Google is because the web isn’t always a good experience.

Marissa Mayer was Google’s 20th employee. She has played key roles in nearly every major Google product, including Google Search, Local, Images and AdWords.

She left Google to become president and CEO of Yahoo! for 5 years.

Mayer wasn’t just there when Google was founded, he played a role in shaping the company. It gave her a somewhat unique perspective on her company and its thinking.

What is the reason for the zero-click SERP?

Marissa Mayer recently appeared on the Freakonomics podcast on the topic “Is Google Going Worse?”

In part of a podcast, she argued that Google search is just a mirror, not a poor search result.

She argued that the bad search results were simply because the Internet was bad.

The podcast then discusses featured snippets. This is what some in the search marketing community call zero-click search results.

It’s called zero-click because Google puts the information you need on the search results page so that you can get an answer without having to click through to a website.

Google officially states that these search features are designed to help.

Marissa Mayer says that another reason people don’t click on websites is because the internet quality is so bad.

The podcast host started the conversation with his interpretation of what a featured snippet is.

“One way Google has tried to address the overall decline in quality is by adding unique content to its index of 1 trillion web pages.

Ask a simple question about cooking, the age of politicians and actors, or the best podcasts and you’ll see what Mayer calls “inline results,” or what Google calls “features.”

snippets.

A bit of text that answers your question right there on the search results page without having to click a link. “

Mayer opined that Google may be “reluctant” to direct users to its website.

she explained:

“I think Google is hesitant about sending users to the web.

And for me, it turns out that sometimes they say, ‘Wait, the web isn’t the best experience for searchers to continue.

We keep them on our page.

People might recognize that and say, “Well, I’m staying on the page because it helps me make more money and give me more control.”

But my sense is that the number of inline search results has increased recently because of some concerns about poor experiences on the web.

I think the problem is really difficult.

You may not like Google’s solution at the moment, but given how the web has changed and evolved, I’m not sure if reapplying the old approach would work as expected. not. “

What is the motivation behind featured snippets?

The reason Google shows featured snippets in search results is because it’s convenient for users.

Google’s help documentation explains:

“Showing featured snippets is a format that makes it easier for users to find what they’re looking for, whether from a description of the page or when clicking a link to read the page itself. This is especially useful for users who search by mobile phone or by voice.”

From search to AdWords to Gmail, Marissa Mayer’s opinion is important because she played a key role in shaping Google.

Obviously, she’s just stating her opinion, not the fact that Google is hesitant to send traffic to her website.

But is there something to her observation that the website isn’t very good?

Consider that in 2022 there were eight officially recognized Google updates.

Of these eight updates, six were spam updates, helpful content updates, and product review updates.

Most of Google’s updates for 2022 are designed to remove low-quality internet content from search results.

The focus on weeding out low quality websites is consistent with Marissa Mayer’s view that today’s Internet is full of low quality content.

So the history of 2022 Updates supports Marissa Mayer’s view that web content is bad and the only way to improve search is to improve web content.

Given Marissa Mayer’s perception, it’s possible that Google is “concerned about some of the poor experiences on the web” and plays a minor role in some of the decisions Google makes regarding featured snippets. may have fulfilled. ?

I find it hard to believe that this is the motivation for the featured snippet.

But Mayer may be saying out loud what Googlers say in private.

