Here’s a first look at the Google Pixel 7a





The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still Google’s latest and greatest smartphones, but we’re already looking forward to the future. Considering how great both devices are, the Pixel 7a’s potential is just too tempting. The cheaper and smaller Pixel 7 could be his one of the best phones for 2023. Especially considering early reports suggest some big improvements to displays, cameras, and even wireless charging. , no need to wait for the New Year for a preview.

Smartprix officials have teamed up with OnLeaks to reveal the Pixel 7a for the first time. Their reputation helps support the images seen here. In fact, it was exactly this combination that revealed the Pixel 7 renders earlier this year. These images didn’t quite match what came out eight months later, but some of his design trends were spotted in that leak, such as the camera’s bars blending seamlessly into the metal frame. it was done.

As for the actual rendering, I don’t know if anyone here will be surprised. These images make the Pixel 7a look almost identical to the Pixel 7. That’s Google’s current MO, and the Pixel 6a is a far cry from its own flagship predecessor.

According to today’s report, the Pixel 7a has dimensions of 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm, which doesn’t take into account the camera bar. Almost identical to the Pixel 6a, it is 0.2mm high, 1.1mm wide and 0.1mm thick. In practice, few people notice these size changes, but the extra millimeters of width are certainly interesting. increase.

Otherwise, this device actually looks like a Pixel 7. The flat display, matte band, and his two camera lenses on the back combined with the glossy finish make it completely familiar. Frankly, it looks indistinguishable from the phone sitting next to me on my desk.

This is a white Pixel 7, but it could be mistaken for the device we see in today’s renders.

And honestly, that’s totally fine. Most of the improvements are due to internal changes like a 90Hz display, wireless charging and more, according to recent rumors. In all honesty, it’s hard to tell what will attract buyers to the Pixel 7a when it launches next year, but we’ll have to wait to find out all of its secrets.

As for colors, Smartprix says the phone will come in white and “dark grey,” suggesting that mid-range shoppers will have some relatively boring options. A third option awaits in 2023. Or even sooner, considering we’ve already reported on what this phone will look like eight months after its launch.

Thanks: Armando

