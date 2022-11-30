Google Issues Another Urgent Chrome Alert! Check PCs and Macs Now





If you use Chrome to search the web, watch YouTube, check your daily email, and then be careful. Google has issued another urgent warning to all users. It’s important to make sure your Chrome browser is fully up to date and running the latest version. The reason for the urgency is that a bug was discovered that was given a dreaded zero-day rating.

This is the worst type of flaw and basically means it’s possible and very likely. The glitch is already known to criminals and is currently being used by both Windows and macOS to attack affected PCs.

It’s because of that reputation that Google worked so quickly to push a fix, because hackers can’t target the flaw once the PC is fully updated.

It is now very important for all users to check their Windows laptops and Macbooks to make sure they are upgraded to the latest version.

Anyone with Windows is safe as long as they have 107.0.5304.121/.122 installed. Mac users should check Chrome 107.0.5304.121.

To check your current version of Chrome, launch your browser and from the menu bar[Chrome]Click[Chrome について]Tap. Here you can see what is installed and if there are any upgrades available.

Confirming the release, Google said:

“We’d also like to thank all the security researchers who worked with us to prevent security bugs from reaching the stable channel during the development cycle.

“The Stable channel has been updated to 107.0.5304.121 on Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 on Windows and will be rolling out in the coming days and weeks.”

As usual, the company won’t reveal details about the flaw until it’s certain that the majority of users have upgraded their web browsers, but it’s clearly serious, so make sure your PC is up to date. Do not delay doing so.

How to update your Chrome browser:

• Open Chrome on your computer.

• in the upper right[その他]Click.

•[ヘルプ]Click. about google chrome.

•[Google Chrome を更新]Click. Important: If you can’t find this button, you’re using the latest version.

•[再起動]Click.

News of this latest flaw comes just a month after another critical issue was discovered in Chrome. The bug, discovered in October, urged all users to upgrade their software without delay and even gave it the dreaded zero-day rating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/1702774/Google-Chrome-warning-zero-day-flaw-Windows-MacOS The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

